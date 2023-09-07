Warzone 2 and MW2 September 6 patch notes: Cronen Squall nerf, DMZ changes, bug fixes, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have just received a small patch update on September 6, which fixed multiple issues in DMZ, Battle Royale, and more. The latest update has also focused on weapon balancing, which nerfed meta picks like the Cronen Squall and the RPK Light Machin gun. Additionally, the developers have diligently worked on some major bugs plaguing the battle royale.

If you want to delve deeper into what's changed with this new update, read below for the detailed patch notes.

Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6 patch notes

Fort Resurgence in Warzone 2 (Image via Activision)

Here are all the changes in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue preventing the 9mm Daemon Akimbo attachment from being unlocked. This fix will address the issue for Players who have not yet hit the unlock requirement. We are still in progress on fixing Players who should have earned Akimbo but didn't unlock it

Fixed an issue where the amount of Operators shown is inconsistent between Users and Platforms

Fixed an issue that required the Player to right-click the Play Again button for it to function correctly on PC

Fixed an issue where the Operator Graves Skin “Shadow 0-1” and “Shadow 0-1 BlackCell” appear identical

Fixed an issue allowing the 9mm Daemon to be unlocked with all headshots, rather than just headshots from pistols

Warzone 2 specific changes

Here are all the weapon adjustments for Warzone 2. This change will only be applicable for Battle Royale/Resurgence and DMZ.

» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall

Close Damage decreased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Upper Torso Multiplier decreased

» Light Machine Guns «

RPK

Close Damage decreased

Close Damage Range increased

Head Damage Multiplier increased

Neck Damage Multiplier decreased

Torso Damage Multipliers decreased

Limb Damage Multipliers decreased

Gameplay changes in Warzone 2

Adjustments

Decreased Precision Airstrike damage to MRAPs, preventing them from being destroyed in one shot in Armored Royale

Bug fixes in Warzone 2

General

Fixed various issues causing information to be incorrect or missing while using COD Caster

Fixed an issue that could cause packet bursts and decrease game performance on Vondel

Fixed an issue where multiple objects could float in the air at Zaya Observatory

Fixed an issue that could cause missing collision on a building at Zaya Observatory, leading to an exploit

Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where a “Vehicle Under Attack” warning appears when the squad’s MRAP takes fall damage in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue that could prevent respawn UI from appearing correctly in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where a teammate leaving in Armored Royale Quads would not lower the Resurgence respawn timer for the rest of the team

Fixed an issue where Armor Plates would not reset from the Pre-Game Lobby once the match had started in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the Player could be kicked back to the main menu after trying to enter the Calling Card or Emblem sections in the Customize tab

Fixed an issue that could cause Safecracker Contract safes to spawn inside of objects at Zaya Observatory in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue that could allow players to enter the Sarrif Bay Black Site without a key in Battle Royale

Fixed an issue where the MRAP’s “Use Turret” prompt has extended range, interfering with or preventing interactions with Buy Stations and repairing of the rear tires in Armored Royale

Fixed an issue where the “Rotation Battle Royale” Quads Playlist shows a placeholder game mode

Fixed an issue where Operators could clip into each other after entering and exiting the MRAP turret in Armored Royale

DMZ

Fixed an issue where a SAM site at Zaya Observatory could spawn clipping into a nearby bus in DMZ

Fixed an issue where a gas canister in the bunker under Zaya Observatory could not be looted in DMZ

Fixed an issue where viewing a weapon’s progression through the insured weapon slot and then selecting “View Weapon” could kick the Player back to the DMZ main menu

Fixed an issue where the Faction Mission “Bounty” does not track correctly when a Player executes the Player with the Bounty in DMZ

Fixed an issue where Players could delete Backpack slots using the stow functionality when looting a cache in DMZ

Fixed an issue in DMZ where the Player was able to have both Tier 3 & 4 of the Upgrades active simultaneously, while the Tier 4 Upgrades were unable to be completed

Fixed an issue in DMZ where the Player was able to have both Tier 3 & 4 of the Upgrades active simultaneously, while the Tier 4 Upgrades were unable to be completed