Is Fort Resurgence available to play in Warzone 2?

The developers of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 often make changes to prevent the games from feeling monotonous and stale. They do so by introducing new content such as weapons, mechanics, and challenges. Another way that they keep the titles fresh is by rotating the available game modes consistently.

Sometimes, new game modes become available for a limited amount of time before they are taken out and replaced with different ones. Other times, popular game modes are given new mechanics or are set in various maps to give players a different way to play them.

The latter has been the case for Warzone 2’s Resurgence. This fan-favorite game mode is set in various maps, and one of the places wherein players can experience it is a fort.

Fort Resurgence will be available in Warzone 2

The Fort Resurgence map will become available a few days after the Season 05 Reloaded update (Image via Activision)

The latest area where players can experience Resurgence in Warzone 2 is within the boundaries of the Al Bagra Fortress and its immediate surroundings in the Al Mazrah map.

The Al Bagra Fortress is one of the points of interest in Al Mazrah, and it is situated on an island. It is on the southernmost part of the island, below the Airport and Sarrif Bay.

The map where Resurgence will take place will most likely be on the whole island that is covered by the Al Bagra Fortress point of interest instead of just in the fort itself, so there will still be plenty of room to move around.

The Fort Resurgence map will debut a few days after the Season 05 Reloaded mid-season update goes live. Eventually, the Al Bagra Fortress map will be included in the Resurgence playlist along with the Vondel and Ashika Resurgence.

The number of players that deploy in a single game of Resurgence is usually smaller than the standard 150. However, they are able to respawn and redeploy in the game as long as long as their entire squad has not been wiped out.

Resurgence games are more fast-paced than the ones that take place in the standard battle royales of Warzone 2 or DMZ, which makes it perfect for those who do not have a lot of time to spare.

This game mode also gives players more chances of winning as they are able to redeploy within the Resurgence period, provided that they still have at least one squadmate who has not been killed.

