Warzone 2 players will now get punished if they "kill too many" in DMZ

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded update was released on July 12, 2023. Despite being a major upgrade, the community is dissatisfied with it owing to various issues and bugs. However, the update featured several additions, adjustments, and features to make the game more exciting and balanced. One such gameplay change was implemented in the DMZ, where high-kill individual players would face the consequences.

The gameplay change makes the mode more dynamic and increases gaming diversity by requiring players to adopt different techniques. The following article will delve into the aforementioned adjustments in more detail.

DMZ received a new gameplay change in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

DMZ is a popular Warzone 2 mode where players can unwind and have fun by fulfilling missions and contracts, facing formidable AIs, conquering difficult bosses, and much more. Along with the Temp V Field Upgrade release, the Season 4 Reloaded update included additional enemy troops seeking to infiltrate Building 21. Furthermore, several adjustments and bug fixes have been added to improve and elevate the gameplay experience.

A new gameplay change is introduced where if a player and their Squad kill too many Players, that particular high-kill individual will be issued a warning. Subsequently, if the warned player kills another player, a bounty will be placed on their head. As a result, enemy operators will receive crucial intel about their location within the Exclusive Zone, enabling them to hunt both the targeted player and their squad. Players with a bounty on their heads should be of utmost caution and employ tactical thinking. Additionally, there will be an intriguing reward associated with the bounty player.

Successfully eliminating the player with a bounty on their head will get you $10,000 in cash. The whole squad will earn this reward.

However, you must be aware that this bounty will not be active in Building 21 or the Koschei Complex. Meaning you can kill any number of players inside these areas, and there will be no consequences.

Gameplay adjustments added in DMZ with Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded

Gameplay adjustments are important to further balance the title so players can enjoy a more pleasing gaming experience.

In the After Action Report, you can view your progress on their Upgrade Missions.

After your team has been eliminated, you now have 20 seconds to plead for help, up from 15.

The countdown that starts when you are the last player on a squad eliminated will now pause while you hold down the plea button.

