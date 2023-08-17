Warzone 2's latest trick allows you to fly with Dirt Bike on Al Mazrah

A thrilling Dirt Bike trick has emerged within the Call of Duty: Warzone 2 community that provides a sensation of flight. This Dirt Bike, introduced alongside the MRAP vehicle in Season 5, improves your mobility over the Al Mazrah map, providing speed with a pinch of style. Despite the absence of any cover, its fast pace and adrenaline-pumping thrills add to the excitement.

Executing this challenging stunt in Warzone 2 requires specific criteria to be met. However, when performed, it becomes the ultimate daring feat in the game. This article provides a detailed guide to replicating the trick.

Mastering the latest Dirt Bike trick in Warzone 2's Al Mazrah map

The Dirt Bike in Warzone 2 provides unrivaled agility and speed. While it lacks cover, its speed allows you to dodge bullets and offers fluid navigation across the map's tight spaces, making way for quick position changes. Furthermore, the vehicle allows for daring maneuvers, injecting the game with adrenaline-fueled excitement.

On August 15, 2023, prominent Call of Duty content creator ModernWarzone posted an intriguing clip of Tmal via its official X handle. The video contained a stunning Dirt Bike trick that appeared to defy gravity, giving the illusion of flying.

The video showed how players can pull off the trick, which is dependent on precise criteria and situational conditions. To do so, one has to pinpoint a moving train and properly direct the bike to land on top of it.

Tmal's featured clip showcased him performing a frontflip on a moving train, and upon contact, it went flying into the sky, letting him perform the insane stunt.

This remarkable trick will enhance your experience in the game and allow you to accomplish a one-of-a-kind stunt that will undoubtedly be cherished.

Will developers fix this latest Dirt Bike trick?

At the moment, it is unclear whether this extraordinary trick, made possible by a bug, will be fixed. With the impending release of highly anticipated new content, most notably the upcoming title Modern Warfare 3, it's very unlikely that the developers will give priority to fixing this trick.

After all, it is not a game-breaking glitch; rather, it provides players with a fun element and a new challenge to try out.

This is everything that is known about the trick right now. Tune into Sportskeeda for more such tricks, news, and updates.