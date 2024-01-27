Warzone expert's "buffed" AMR9 class setup is overpowered in the battle royale

Warzone content creator 'tcTekk' shared his AMR9 class setup, which he claims to be overpowered in the battle royale. The AMR9 has been everyone's go-to SMG since its buff in Warzone Season 1 Reloaded update. Thanks to the increased fire rate, the weapon's Time-To-Kill (TTK) is faster than ever, leading all short-range options in the game.

The Warzone Youtuber showcased the weapon's power in his gameplay on his YouTube channel, providing details on the loadout and class setup for the AMR9. If you are looking to try the buffed weapon for yourself, here's how you can recreate his AMR9 class setup in Warzone.

tcTekk's AMR9 class setup in Warzone

Here are the perks and secondary weapons that you need to use to replicate tcTekk's AMR9 class setup:

Perk package:

Perk Slot 1: Double Time

Double Time Perk Slot 2: Moutaineer

Moutaineer Perk Slot 3: Quick Fix

Quick Fix Perk Slot 4: Flex

As a secondary weapon, the content creator opted for the Pulemyot 762 equipped with the JAK Annihilator Bullpup Kit. This pairing complements the AMR9, offering a more effective choice for engaging in long-range fights and dealing with distant targets.

tcTekk's AMR9 loadout attachments in Warzone

tcTekk's AMR9 loadout attachments (Image via tcTekk)

To recreate tcTekk's AMR9 setup in Warzone, use the following attachments:

Muzzle: JAK BFB

JAK BFB Barrel: AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel

AMR9 Enforcer Long Barrel Optic: Nydar Model 2023

Nydar Model 2023 Stock: Demo D50 Buffer Tube

Demo D50 Buffer Tube Magazine: 50 Round Mag

The JAK BFB attachment heavily decreases the recoil of the weapon, essentially making it a stable gun during close-quarter combats. The Demo D50 Buffer Tube increases aim-down sight speed, sprint-to-fire speed, movement speed, and hip recoil control.

Meanwhile, the 50-round magazine provides the advantage of engaging in longer gunfights without the need for frequent reloads.

How to unlock AMR9 in Warzone

To acquire the AMR9 in Warzone, you must reach Military Rank 55, which is the maximum level you can reach in the game. You can earn this level through various means, such as finishing matches, securing kills, and completing in-game challenges.

Utilizing XP boosts can expedite the leveling process. Once you reach level 55, the AMR9 becomes accessible for customization in your loadout.

Follow Sportskeeda for more Warzone loadouts.

