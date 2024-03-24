Warzone Mobile weapons tier list (March 2024)

The Warzone Mobile weapons tier list will help players gauge the best weapons they can get their hands on during their gaming session. If you are serious about grinding and getting better at the game, you should prioritize using the best weapons available in the current meta. Provided you have useful mechanical skills, the meta-tier weapons will ensure you always stay on top of most encounters in the game.

This article will provide a detailed Warzone Mobile weapons tier list, classifying them by their respective weapon classes. For a comprehensive brief, read below.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Weapon tier list of all weapons in Warzone Mobile

Assault rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Mobile tier list will divide weapons into four categories:

S tier : The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current season of the game.

: The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current season of the game. A tier : The A tier weapons are dominant but are outclassed by the weapons in the former tier.

: The A tier weapons are dominant but are outclassed by the weapons in the former tier. B tier : B Tier weapons need meta attachments to make them a viable choice.

: B Tier weapons need meta attachments to make them a viable choice. C tier : The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters.

: The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters. D tier: Worst performing weapons in the current meta. Swap them out whenever possible.

With the segments divided, here is the Warzone Mobile Assault Rifles tier list for March 2024.

Assault Rifles tier list

S tier:

Holger 556 RAM-7

A tier:

SVA 545 BP50 MTZ-556 MCW

B tier:

DG-56 FR 5.56

C tier:

M4 STB 556 TAQ-56 TR-76 Geist Tempus Razorback Kastov 545

D tier:

Kastov 762 M13B FR Avancer M13C Chimera Kastov-74U M16 ISO Hemlock Lachman-556

SMG tier list

SMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

HRM-9 RAM-9 AMR-9 Striker-9

A tier:

WSP-9 WSP Swarm Striker Rival-9

B tier:

Lachmann Shroud ISO 9mm VEL 46 Fennec 45 Lachmann Sub

C tier:

Vaznev-9k PDSW 528 ISO 45 MX9

D tier:

BAS-P Minibak FSS Hurricane

Sniper Rifle tier list

Sniper Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

MCPR-300

A tier:

FJX Imperium Victus XMR KATT AMR XRK Stalker

B tier:

Longbow

C tier:

KV Inhibitor

D tier:

Signal 50 SP-X 80 Carrack .300 LA-B 330

LMG tier list

LMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

Bruen MK9 Pulemyot 762

A tier:

Holger 26 TAQ Eradicator TAQ Evolvere DG-58 LSW

B tier:

RAPP H RAAL MG RPK

C tier:

HCR 56

D tier:

556 Icarus Sakin MG38

Battle Rifle tier list

Battle Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

A tier:

MTZ-762 BAS-B

B tier:

Sidewinder

D tier:

Lachmann-762 TAQ-V FTAC Recon SO-14 Cronen Squall SOA Subverter

Shotgun tier list

Shotguns in WZM (Image via Activision)

A tier:

Haymaker Riveter Lockwood 680

D tier:

Expedite 12 Bryson 890 Bryson 800 KV Broadside MX Guardian Lockwood 300

Pistol tier list

Pistols in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

Renetti

A tier:

COR-45

B tier:

TYR

C tier:

WSP Stinger

D tier:

FTAC Siege X13 Auto X12 9mm Daemon P890 .50GS Basilisk GS Magna

