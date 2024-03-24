Warzone Mobile weapons tier list (March 2024)

By Jay Sarma
Modified Mar 24, 2024 12:53 IST
Warzone Mobile weapons tier list
Warzone Mobile weapons tier list (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Mobile weapons tier list will help players gauge the best weapons they can get their hands on during their gaming session. If you are serious about grinding and getting better at the game, you should prioritize using the best weapons available in the current meta. Provided you have useful mechanical skills, the meta-tier weapons will ensure you always stay on top of most encounters in the game.

This article will provide a detailed Warzone Mobile weapons tier list, classifying them by their respective weapon classes. For a comprehensive brief, read below.

NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Weapon tier list of all weapons in Warzone Mobile

Assault rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

Assault rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

The Warzone Mobile tier list will divide weapons into four categories:

  • S tier: The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current season of the game.
  • A tier: The A tier weapons are dominant but are outclassed by the weapons in the former tier.
  • B tier: B Tier weapons need meta attachments to make them a viable choice.
  • C tier: The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters.
  • D tier: Worst performing weapons in the current meta. Swap them out whenever possible.

With the segments divided, here is the Warzone Mobile Assault Rifles tier list for March 2024.

Assault Rifles tier list

S tier:

  1. Holger 556
  2. RAM-7

A tier:

  1. SVA 545
  2. BP50
  3. MTZ-556
  4. MCW

B tier:

  1. DG-56
  2. FR 5.56

C tier:

  1. M4
  2. STB 556
  3. TAQ-56
  4. TR-76 Geist
  5. Tempus Razorback
  6. Kastov 545

D tier:

  1. Kastov 762
  2. M13B
  3. FR Avancer
  4. M13C
  5. Chimera
  6. Kastov-74U
  7. M16
  8. ISO Hemlock
  9. Lachman-556

SMG tier list

SMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

SMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

  1. HRM-9
  2. RAM-9
  3. AMR-9
  4. Striker-9

A tier:

  1. WSP-9
  2. WSP Swarm
  3. Striker
  4. Rival-9

B tier:

  1. Lachmann Shroud
  2. ISO 9mm
  3. VEL 46
  4. Fennec 45
  5. Lachmann Sub

C tier:

  1. Vaznev-9k
  2. PDSW 528
  3. ISO 45
  4. MX9

D tier:

  1. BAS-P
  2. Minibak
  3. FSS Hurricane

Sniper Rifle tier list

Sniper Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

Sniper Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

  1. MCPR-300

A tier:

  1. FJX Imperium
  2. Victus XMR
  3. KATT AMR
  4. XRK Stalker

B tier:

  1. Longbow

C tier:

  1. KV Inhibitor

D tier:

  1. Signal 50
  2. SP-X 80
  3. Carrack .300
  4. LA-B 330

LMG tier list

LMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

LMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

  1. Bruen MK9
  2. Pulemyot 762

A tier:

  1. Holger 26
  2. TAQ Eradicator
  3. TAQ Evolvere
  4. DG-58 LSW

B tier:

  1. RAPP H
  2. RAAL MG
  3. RPK

C tier:

  1. HCR 56

D tier:

  1. 556 Icarus
  2. Sakin MG38

Battle Rifle tier list

Warzone Mobile Battle Rifle tier list

Battle Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)

A tier:

  1. MTZ-762
  2. BAS-B

B tier:

  1. Sidewinder

D tier:

  1. Lachmann-762
  2. TAQ-V
  3. FTAC Recon
  4. SO-14
  5. Cronen Squall
  6. SOA Subverter

Shotgun tier list

Shotguns in WZM (Image via Activision)
Shotguns in WZM (Image via Activision)

A tier:

  1. Haymaker
  2. Riveter
  3. Lockwood 680

D tier:

  1. Expedite 12
  2. Bryson 890
  3. Bryson 800
  4. KV Broadside
  5. MX Guardian
  6. Lockwood 300

Pistol tier list

Pistols in WZM (Image via Activision)
Pistols in WZM (Image via Activision)

S tier:

  1. Renetti

A tier:

  1. COR-45

B tier:

  1. TYR

C tier:

  1. WSP Stinger

D tier:

  1. FTAC Siege
  2. X13 Auto
  3. X12
  4. 9mm Daemon
  5. P890
  6. .50GS
  7. Basilisk
  8. GS Magna

For more WZM news and related guides, check these links below:

When does Verdansk and Rebirth Island release in WZ Mobile? || Best Assault Rifles in WZM || Is Warzone Mobile free to play? II WZM matchmaking error on Android devices

Quick Links

Edited by Jito Tenson
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?