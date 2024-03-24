Warzone Mobile weapons tier list (March 2024)

The Warzone Mobile weapons tier list will help players gauge the best weapons they can get their hands on during their gaming session. If you are serious about grinding and getting better at the game, you should prioritize using the best weapons available in the current meta. Provided you have useful mechanical skills, the meta-tier weapons will ensure you always stay on top of most encounters in the game.
This article will provide a detailed Warzone Mobile weapons tier list, classifying them by their respective weapon classes. For a comprehensive brief, read below.
NOTE: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.
Weapon tier list of all weapons in Warzone Mobile
Assault rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)
The Warzone Mobile tier list will divide weapons into four categories:
- S tier: The S tier represents weapon picks that are meta in the current season of the game.
- A tier: The A tier weapons are dominant but are outclassed by the weapons in the former tier.
- B tier: B Tier weapons need meta attachments to make them a viable choice.
- C tier: The limitations of the C tier weapons can be worked around if the players desire. They come in handy for niche encounters.
- D tier: Worst performing weapons in the current meta. Swap them out whenever possible.
With the segments divided, here is the Warzone Mobile Assault Rifles tier list for March 2024.
Assault Rifles tier list
S tier:
- Holger 556
- RAM-7
A tier:
- SVA 545
- BP50
- MTZ-556
- MCW
B tier:
- DG-56
- FR 5.56
C tier:
- M4
- STB 556
- TAQ-56
- TR-76 Geist
- Tempus Razorback
- Kastov 545
D tier:
- Kastov 762
- M13B
- FR Avancer
- M13C
- Chimera
- Kastov-74U
- M16
- ISO Hemlock
- Lachman-556
SMG tier list
SMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)
S tier:
- HRM-9
- RAM-9
- AMR-9
- Striker-9
A tier:
- WSP-9
- WSP Swarm
- Striker
- Rival-9
B tier:
- Lachmann Shroud
- ISO 9mm
- VEL 46
- Fennec 45
- Lachmann Sub
C tier:
- Vaznev-9k
- PDSW 528
- ISO 45
- MX9
D tier:
- BAS-P
- Minibak
- FSS Hurricane
Sniper Rifle tier list
Sniper Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)
S tier:
- MCPR-300
A tier:
- FJX Imperium
- Victus XMR
- KATT AMR
- XRK Stalker
B tier:
- Longbow
C tier:
- KV Inhibitor
D tier:
- Signal 50
- SP-X 80
- Carrack .300
- LA-B 330
LMG tier list
LMGs in WZM (Image via Activision)
S tier:
- Bruen MK9
- Pulemyot 762
A tier:
- Holger 26
- TAQ Eradicator
- TAQ Evolvere
- DG-58 LSW
B tier:
- RAPP H
- RAAL MG
- RPK
C tier:
- HCR 56
D tier:
- 556 Icarus
- Sakin MG38
Battle Rifle tier list
Battle Rifles in WZM (Image via Activision)
A tier:
- MTZ-762
- BAS-B
B tier:
- Sidewinder
D tier:
- Lachmann-762
- TAQ-V
- FTAC Recon
- SO-14
- Cronen Squall
- SOA Subverter
Shotgun tier list
A tier:
- Haymaker
- Riveter
- Lockwood 680
D tier:
- Expedite 12
- Bryson 890
- Bryson 800
- KV Broadside
- MX Guardian
- Lockwood 300
Pistol tier list
S tier:
- Renetti
A tier:
- COR-45
B tier:
- TYR
C tier:
- WSP Stinger
D tier:
- FTAC Siege
- X13 Auto
- X12
- 9mm Daemon
- P890
- .50GS
- Basilisk
- GS Magna
For more WZM news and related guides, check these links below:
When does Verdansk and Rebirth Island release in WZ Mobile? || Best Assault Rifles in WZM || Is Warzone Mobile free to play? II WZM matchmaking error on Android devices