Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event: All rewards, how to get, and more

Vortex War's Domain is a new limited-time event in Warzone and MW3. The event kicked off on January 3, 2024, at 10 am PT and will conclude on January 17, 2024. The event not only promises unique game playlists but also a heap of rewards for all players to unlock. There are a total of 15 rewards that are up for grabs, with the final reward being the Magma Weapon Camo.

That said, in this brief article, we'll take a closer look at all these 15 rewards and how you can earn them easily in Warzone and MW3.

What are all the rewards in the Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event?

The following are all the 15 rewards that you can earn by participating in the Vortex War's Domain event in Warzone and MW3:

"The Goat" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Double XP Token" Consumable

Consumable "Through the Smoke" Large Decal

Large Decal "Double Weapon XP Token" Consumable

Consumable "Ghost Fire" Charm

Charm "Skull Fire" Large Decal

Large Decal "Volcanic" Emblem

Emblem "A Little Rusty" Calling Card

Calling Card "Double Battle Pass XP Token" Consumable

Consumable "Winged Fire" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Double XP Token" Consumable

Consumable "Forged in Flames" Calling Card

Calling Card "Putrid Skulls" Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker "Double Weapon XP Token" Consumable

Consumable "Magma" Weapon Camo

All these rewards are listed in order, and you cannot skip to the Magma Camo without earning all of the items before it. You'll unlock The Goat Weapon Sticker first, followed by the Double XP Token, and so forth. Check out the section below to learn how to earn all these rewards, including the highly coveted Magma Camo.

How to unlock all the rewards in the Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event

Guide to unlocking the rewards in the Vortex War's Domain event (Image via Activision)

Unlike the Santa's Playground event, unlocking rewards in the Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event is pretty straightforward. All you have to do is play games and earn XP. The event does not mention any specific challenges or modes that must be played. As long as you are earning experience points, you'll be earning these rewards.

To unlock all of them, you will need to earn a total of 458,500 XP. You can do so by playing regular matches across the two games.

If you want to speed up the process of unlocking them all, it is recommended to play modes that are highly rewarding, such as Resurgence in the battle royale title and Hardpoint, Domination, Ground War, War Mode, and Kill Confirmed in MW3.

Completing the Weekly Challenges and the Daily Challenges will grant you additional XP. You can also play the modes that have arrived with the event. These can be accessed via the Vortex Playlist.

Moreover, you will get a 1,000 XP bonus in each match if you have the War Horse (Swagger) Operator skin equipped. Furthermore, if you have any extra Double XP Tokens lying around, it might be the right time to put them to use.

That covers everything that there is to know about all the rewards in Warzone and MW3 Vortex War's Domain event and how you can earn them.

