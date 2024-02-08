Warzone Ranked Resurgence not opening error: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Warzone Ranked Resurgence finally arrived in Season 2, but players seem to encounter an error when launching the game mode. Many claim that they are unable to access the ranked mode, while others have reported not seeing the game mode at all on their end.

Seasonal updates in Warzone often come with various errors and bugs. While the devs have yet to figure out permanent fixes for this, there are workarounds that you can perform on your end.

This article will mention possible fixes for the Warzone Ranked Resurgence not opening error in Season 2.

How to fix Warzone Ranked Resurgence not opening error

The exact cause for Warzone Ranked Resurgence not opening error is currently unknown, but it could be due to update issues.

Here are some things that you could do on your end to fix this issue:

1) Restart Warzone

The easiest fix to this issue is restarting the game, especially if Ranked Resurgence isn't visible on your end. Many have reported success with this method, which may help resolve any temporary glitches with the game application or files.

2) Restart your device

If relaunching the game doesn't work for you, try to restart your device. This method often fixes a lot of Warzone errors as it resolves temporary system glitches or cache data issues.

3) Restart your Internet connection

If you still get the error after rebooting your device, check your internet connection for possible issues. A slow internet connection can impact your server connectivity. Try restarting your router and see if the issue still persists. If available, try switching to a different network.

4) Scan and Repair

Scan and Repair is another common fix that allows you to repair broken files.

Follow these steps to perform a quick Scan and Repair:

For Steam users:

Open the Steam application. Right-click on your Call of Duty library. Navigate to the Settings tab and click on Properties. Select the Local Files option. Click on Verify integrity of game files.

For Battle.net users:

Open the Battle.net application. Select the Call of Duty tab. Click on the Cog icon located beside the Play button. Choose the Scan and Repair option.

If the aforementioned methods do not yield results, it's best to wait for an official fix.

