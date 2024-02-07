All bug fixes in Warzone Season 2

Bug fixes are an integral part of all Call of Duty seasonal updates, and the latest Warzone Season 2 patch offers a few of its own. This highly anticipated update has finally gone live, meaning COD players worldwide are about to experience a bunch of new content. This includes an array of events, Operators, weapons, and more. Additionally, S2 will see the return of the fan-favorite Fortune’s Keep map and brand-new ranked rewards.

This article will provide you with all the details about COD: Warzone Season 2’s bug fixes.

All COD: Warzone Season 2 bug fixes

Based on the COD blog post, here are the bug fixes in the Warzone Season 2 patch:

Fixed an issue in Warzone Season 2, where players will no longer knock down a second target with a fourth melee hit.

Fixed numerous bugs regarding the entire Urzikstan. And this also includes some excavating activity near the Urzikstan Plateau.

Fixed issues that prevented the Battle Hardened hitmarker from showing up when an enemy Guardian hit a player who had Battle Hardened.

Fixed an issue regarding vehicles that were not taking the intended damage it was supposed to take from any lethal equipment.

Fixed issues regarding ultimate perks not being removed correctly and reset after switching the perk packages.

Fixed an issue where active mosquito drones didn’t have any names on the tac map while hovering over the map.

Fixed issues used to prevent a player's death icon from popping up on the screen.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from watching each other’s death icon if they don’t fight anyone in the Gulag of Warzone Season 2.

Players will no longer face issues regarding Ammo caches having lower cooldowns on Plunder mode.

Players can no longer spawn after the Resurgence countdown timer ends.

Fixed an issue causing the Loot Crate icon from Scavenger Contract to appear.

There will no longer be any issues related to ground loot that caused the spawning of multiple field upgrades of the same kind next to one another.

Players will no longer face a collision issue with the Cash Drop Crate.

Fixed an issue that was causing performance issues during the opening of the Tac-map.

Players will no longer face an issue that was showing a ping on the enemy as a Loadout Crate icon.

Fixed an issue where a mushroom cloud was visible during the victory cinematic even after the nuke was defused.

Fixed an issue showing the Nuke Icon to players inside the Gulag.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from joining a Private lobby Match even after receiving an invite.

After returning from the Gulag, players will no longer face a disappearance issue of the Champion's Quest element.

Fixed a UI issue regarding the Resurgence timer in the Players’ Squad widget in Warzone Season 2.

Players will no longer face an issue where an Operator used to appear invisible in the Exfil scene.

There will no longer be an issue with the “Go Again” Gulag event that used to permit players to spectate an enemy instead of their alive teammates.

The developers have fixed an issue that prevented Players from going down the tower stairs of the fire station.

Players will no longer face an issue regarding incorrect accolades appearing during the Exfil scenario.

The developers have fixed an issue that was showing incorrect details on how much money a Redeploy Pack and Gulag Token rewards players are about to get.

There will no longer be any issues causing the incorrect display of the Mortar Strike’s rarity in the backpack.

Players will no longer face an issue where the red skull icon used to overlap with money in the Squad Widget.

The developers have fixed an issue that prevented a cooldown on a “request” ping from a teammate.

There will be no issues preventing PWCs and ATVs from exploding automatically after getting the intended damage.

Players will no longer face any issues causing Gas Masks to be damaged after buying them from a Buy Station.

The developers have fixed an issue in Plunder mode that used to display the incorrect amount of money being deposited in the Cash Deposit Balloon.

Players will no longer face any issues that are used to prevent their favorite icon from appearing on the favorited loadout.

The developers have fixed an issue that used to display an incorrect number of EMP Killstreak in the backpack.

There will no longer be an issue causing the Black Site Keys to spawn even if there’s no Black Site available nearby in Warzone Season 2.

Hence, this sums up all the bug fixes done by the Raven developers for COD: Warzone Season 2.

