How to unlock Mortem Operator skin for free in Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone recently saw the inclusion of a limited-time mode that introduces two new features, which were originally slated for the Season 1 Reloaded update but were delayed. The additions in question are the Weapon Case and Covert Exfil. Through these, players can earn exclusive rewards. Moreover, the former allows them to get the Mortem Operator skin.

The Weapon Case feature was previously integrated into the DMZ mode of earlier Warzone versions. This article will provide comprehensive details on how to obtain the Mortem Operator skin and other rewards for free in Warzone by successfully exfiltrating the relevant area with this firearm container in hand.

Procedure to unlock the Mortem Operator skin for free in Warzone

The Mortem Operator skin serves as the ultimate reward for completing the Weapon Case objective in Warzone. The latter, along with Covert Exfil, is only available in a new limited-time mode called Battle Royale Preview and not in the standard battle royale mode.

To unlock the exclusive Operator skin, you must play this new LTM, acquire the Weapon Case, and be a part of the last squad standing. The skin can be obtained on your first attempt.

It's worth noting that utilizing the Covert Exfil feature to exit the region early with the Weapon Case will not earn you this Operator skin. That will provide you with additional rewards. Each exfil results in gradually greater rewards, which are as follows:

1) First Covert Exfil with the Weapon Case rewards:

After Party Weapon Decal

Weapon Decal 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

2) Second Covert Exfil with the Weapon Case rewards:

Person of Interest Weapon Decal

Weapon Decal 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

3) Third Covert Exfil with the Weapon Case rewards:

The Pursued Weapon Decal

Weapon Decal 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

4) Fourth Covert Exfil with the Weapon Case rewards:

Behind the Mask Weapon Sticker

Weapon Sticker 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

5) Fifth Covert Exfil with the Weapon Case rewards:

Harrow MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint

MTZ-762 Weapon Blueprint 15-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

6) Sixth and subsequent Covert Exfils with the Weapon Case rewards:

5-Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Weapon Case and Covert Exfil in Warzone explained

Weapon Case

When you start this new limited-time mode, a small area will be highlighted randomly on the Urzikstan map that will be visible to all players on their Tac map.

In this dedicated area, you need to search for a Weapon Case. Keep in mind that there will be only one in each match. Once it is acquired, your location will be revealed to all other players in the lobby.

You need to exit the region early with the help of the Covert Exfil or win the match by staying alive with the Weapon Case in your possession.

Covert Exfil

Covert Exfil provides a new way to get out of the region. It can be purchased for 30,000 cash from the Buy Station. This feature allows for a secondary exfil option where you don't have to achieve victory. However, each match only offers five of these opportunities.

