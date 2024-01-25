Warzone stuck on checking for update: Possible fixes, reasons, and more

Several Warzone players find themselves stuck on the dreaded 'Checking for update' screen when attempting to launch the game. This has been a recurring issue in several Call of Duty titles whenever new updates roll in. This leaves players frustrated as they are denied access to fresh content from the new patch.

Since the Season 1 Reloaded update, several players have been experiencing this issue. Fortunately, there are a few workarounds you can try to get into the game. It's important to note that while these interventions offer temporary fixes, they do not guarantee a permanent solution.

Common reasons for Warzone stuck on checking for update issue

Stuck on Checking for Update issue is caused by several factors (Image via Activision)

The 'Stuck on checking update' issue on Warzone happens when the title cannot detect a recent update. It may be due to a poor internet connection or outdated game files.

How to fix Warzone stuck on checking for update issue

There are several methods to fix the recurring issue (Image via Activision)

1) Restart the game and device

If you're facing the 'Stuck on checking update' issue, restarting the game is a straightforward fix. Many players have reported resolving the problem instantly after restarting the title.

If this doesn't solve the issue, the next step is to restart your device. Whether you're playing on PC, Xbox, or PS5, performing a device restart should help in resolving the problem.

2) Restart your internet connection

If you suspect an unstable internet connection might be contributing to the 'Stuck on checking update' issue, you can try restarting your router. Follow these steps to do so:

Disconnect your router from the power source. Wait for a few minutes. Reconnect your router to the power source. Once the router has restarted, launch the game and check if the issue persists.

Restarting your router can sometimes help with connectivity issues, and it might contribute to resolving the update problem.

3) Scan and repair game files

If you're encountering the 'Stuck on checking update' issue due to potentially broken game files, you can use the Scan and Repair option to fix the problem. Here's how you can do it for both Steam and Battle.net:

For Steam:

Open the Steam app. Go to your Call of Duty library. Right-click on the Call of Duty game causing the issue. Select "Properties." Click on the "Local Files" tab. Click "Verify Integrity of Game Files" to start the process.

For Battle.net:

Open the Battle.net app. Navigate to the Call of Duty tab. Click on the cog icon. Select "Scan and Repair."

4) Manually check for updates

If your game client is unable to automatically scan for updates, you can manually check for updates depending on your device:

For PC (Steam):

Open the Steam app. Go to your Call of Duty library. Right-click on the Call of Duty game. Select "Properties." Navigate to the "Updates" tab. Click "Check for updates" to see if there are any available.

For PC (Battle.net):

Open the Battle.net app. Navigate to the Call of Duty tab. Click the cog icon. Select "Check for Updates."

For console:

From the home screen, select Warzone. Check for any available updates.

