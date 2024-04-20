What is Buy Back mode in Warzone Mobile

The Buy Back mode has been added to Warzone Mobile with the recent playlist update on April 19, 2024. This update saw the removal of the Solo Mobile Royale mode in favor of reintroducing the Buy Back mode, a mode familiar to players who have played the previous versions of Warzone.

This mode retains all the standard Battle Royale rules but with a significant twist: there's no Gulag, and players can revive themselves or their teammates using in-game cash.

This article aims to provide a comprehensive overview of Buy Back mode in Warzone Mobile.

Buy Back mode in Warzone Mobile explored

Buy Back mode in WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

The Buy Back mode has quickly gained popularity within the mobile COD community since its reintroduction, earning it the "Hot" designation. As the name suggests, players can buy themselves back into the game upon elimination, eliminating the need for a Gulag match, where they face another recently eliminated player in a 1v1 match to return to the battlefield.

However, there's a catch: players can only purchase their return if they have the required in-game cash of $4500. Yet, in the event of instant elimination without accruing the necessary amount, teammates can step in and spend this amount to bring back a fallen comrade. This mode encourages aggressive gameplay and adds an extra layer of engagement to the game.

In this current playlist, the Buy Back mode is only available for quads, and it does not feature any distinctions from the standard Battle Royale mode aside from the above-mentioned change. All other rules remain the same where you'll drop into Verdansk with 120 players and the last team standing wins the game.

If you find yourself not playing with a coordinated squad, but rather with random teammates, it's advisable to refrain from aggressive play at the beginning of the match. Instead, focus on accumulating the necessary cash so that you won't have to rely on your random teammates to buy you back into the game.

What are the current modes available in Warzone Mobile?

There are currently six modes available: four Battle Royale (BR) modes and two Multiplayer (MP) modes in Warzone Mobile.

Battle Royale:

Buy Back

Mobile Royale

Plunder

Rebirth Resurgence

Multiplayer:

Mosh Pit

Team Deathmatch

