Warzone Mobile has reportedly lost 65% of its playerbase in just 3 weeks after launch

Warzone Mobile has now lost 65% of its total playerbase in just three weeks after a global launch last month, according to claims made by an X user. Since its release on March 21, the latest FPS title from Activision has struggled to impress mobile gamers, especially those on the Android platform.

This article will try to look at some key reasons due to which Warzone Mobile has found itself failing to have more active players.

Disclaimer: The claim in this article has been made by a third-party source.

Warzone Mobile playerbase drops by 65% in just 3 weeks of its global release

Recently, an account that goes by the name of @No1_REVENANT shared a post on social media platform X. They claimed that the Warzone Mobile playerbase has dropped by 65% in just 3 weeks of its global release.

The same account had previously reported that WZ Mobile was the most uninstalled mobile game on Android's Google Play Store in 24 hours.

While there's no official confirmation regarding the latest claim from @No1_REVENANT, one cannot deny how bad the post-launch phase has been for WZ Mobile.

Many players are still facing numerous issues related to the gameplay experience on their iOS and Android devices. Speaking of the latter, WZ Mobile has really struggled to woo players owning Android phones when it comes to providing a decent performance.

According to many Android users, their devices have faced instances of overheating due to Warzone Mobile. Not to mention the unending bugs, annoying glitches, and optimization issues. On top of that, players have also struggled to get a higher FPS count even on flagship smartphones with capable hardware and premium specs.

CoD WZ Mobile (Image via Activision)

Following a bad experience, WZ Mobile received a lower rating from Android players on the Google Play Store.

Despite many subsequent updates, a lot of users are still not happy with the game's performance. The developers have assured them of a good experience but it doesn't seem to be the case for many who have still got Warzone Mobile installed.

It looks like the developers will have to do something extraordinary in order to bring back the players who have already uninstalled the game.

