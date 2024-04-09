Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile: All skins, prices, and more

The Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile debuts the Keep system, providing players with an opportunity to get their hands on premium-tier skins at the roll of a dice. The Digital Demon Keep is exclusively available for Warzone Mobile players. Officially, there is no news of the Keep or Keep items potentially making their way into the PC or console version of Warzone.

This article explores the Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile and provides a detailed brief on all the skins, their price, and related details.

All skins in Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile

Digital Demon Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint (Image via Activision)

The Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile features 10 unique collectible cosmetics and in-game items. This collection includes seven Rare items, two Epic rarity items, and one Legendary rarity cosmetic.

Here is a list of all the items in the Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile:

Digital Demon Lachmann Sub Weapon Blueprint (Legendary Rarity) Cyberfiend Operator skin for Nikto (Epic rarity) Ion Impact TAQ-M Marksman Rifle Weapon Blueprint (Epic rarity) Caustic Void FTAC Siege Handgun Weapon Blueprint (Rare) Cyberdaemon Vehicle skin for UTV (Rare) Phantom Hex Combat Knife Melee Weapon Blueprint (Rare) Infernal Overdrive Weapon Charm (Rare) Unstoppable Emblem (Rare) Demonic Sentinel Large Decal (Rare) Back for More Weapon Sticker (Rare)

Players must note that there is no confirmation whether cross-progression will be available when it comes to the skins unlocked through the Warzone Mobile Keep.

Price of Digital Demon Keep in Warzone Mobile

Cyberfiend Operator skin for Nikto (Image via Activision)

The Digital Demon Keep for Warzone Mobile features a lucky draw system. Players have to invest a certain amount of premium currency (Call of Duty Points) to get a chance to draw any skin from the aforementioned list. Each item in the Keep has a different price, and there is no confirmation on what each draw will yield players.

On that note, every turn that you take on the Warzone Keep roll will see an increment in its price, and as per official notes, can range up to 10,000 COD Points.

Here's a price breakdown for the ongoing Digital Demon Keep:

First roll: 40 COD points

40 COD points Second roll: 100 COD Points

100 COD Points Third roll: 160 COD Points

160 COD Points Fourth roll: 350 COD Points

350 COD Points Fifth roll: 650 COD Points

650 COD Points Sixth roll: 1100 COD Points

1100 COD Points Seventh roll: 1600 COD Points

1600 COD Points Eighth roll: 2500 COD Points

2500 COD Points Ninth roll: 3500 COD Points

3500 COD Points Tenth roll: 4800 COD Points

If you want to get your hands on all the cosmetics offered in the Keep, the total cost would add up to 14800 COD Points.

