What are Communal Stations in Warzone 2 Resurgence?

Communal Stations is a new Public Event in Call of Duty: Warzone 2. It will be exclusive to the Resurgence mode, and players will be able to participate in the event on any map that supports this game mode. Presently, the only two maps in the game that support Resurgence are Ashika Island and the new map Vondel. This limited-time event arrived as a part of the Season 4 Reloaded update and will likely continue until the season ends.

Season 4 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 brought a host of exciting additions and changes. The update introduced a new weapon, the Occupation Scan event, and more. However, among them, one of the least talked about additions is the Communal Stations Public Event.

This article will examine this Warzone 2 event and how it functions in-game.

How does the Communal Stations Public Event work in Warzone 2?

As previously mentioned, the Communal Stations Public Event is one of the least talked about yet exciting additions in the Season 4 Reloaded update. This event will be a limited-time one that should last the entirety of Season 4 Reloaded. It will be only available in Resurgence modes.

In the event as soon as the Resurgence is shut down or disabled, several Deployable Buy Stations will drop at random locations throughout the map. You will then be able to interact with it to get some last-minute supplies and continue the fight to victory. But that's not all. These random Deployable Buy Stations will also enable you to quickly get your eliminated teammates back into action.

The Occupation Scan Event might also be active simultaneously, creating a sense of urgency. While you'll be fighting for the Deployable Buy Stations, you'll also have to be wary of the Occupation Scans as well. All in all, the two events running simultaneously on a map will take the intensity up a notch, especially in Resurgence.

What are the Deployable Buy Stations in the Communal Stations Public Event of Warzone 2?

Deployable Buy Stations are quite different than generic Buy Stations. You have the option to spawn it at a location you deem fit. They provide everything a regular Buy Station would, such as supplies, loadouts, Perks, and the ability to buy back your teammates. That said, here are some unique features of the Deployable Buy Stations:

1) Deployable Buy Stations create a radial explosive damage zone on the ground it lands on. Hence, steer clear of the area if you see it dropping from the sky.

2) They only remain active inside the safe zone. If they fall inside the gas circle, they'll stop working.

This is all there is to know about the Communal Stations Public Event in Warzone 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2's Season 4 Reloaded are now live. The update is available on the Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.

