What is the Occupation Scan event in Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded?

The Occupation Scent event makes a return with the Season 4 Reloaded update of Call of Duty: Warzone 2. The event was first seen in the original Warzone title and was exclusive to the Resurgence map of Rebirth Island. During the event, all players on a map are tasked with a specific challenge. If they fail to accomplish it in the given time frame, they become susceptible to danger.
Season 4 Reloaded for Warzone 2 has a host of new content and features under its belt. The upcoming update will introduce a new weapon, Field Upgrades, The Boys crossover, and more.
As for the gameplay changes, the patch is set to add Portable Redeploy Drones in the battle royale game modes, the Signals Intelligence Contracts, and the limited-time Occupation Scan event. That said, this article will take a look at the upcoming Occupation Scan event in Warzone 2 and how it works.
How does the Occupation Scan event work in Warzone 2?
As already mentioned, the Occupation Scan event is by no means a new addition. It first appeared in the series with the original Warzone's Rebirth Island. During the event, a notification will randomly appear in a match that will alert the players of an imminent scan. The entire map will then be scanned for a brief time frame. During this period, all players must be prone to avoid getting detected.
If you aren't prone when the countdown ends, your current position will be marked on both the mini-map as well as the tactical map. This can make you susceptible to enemy attacks as your location will be revealed to all other players in the lobby. However, this doesn't last the entirety of the match and will run out after a set time period.
To avoid it, the best thing that you can do is to be prone. However, if that is not an option for you, you can take advantage of the new aquatic combat mechanics and hide underwater. This wasn't possible in the original Warzone title since swimming wasn't an option back then.
According to the official Call of Duty blog, the event is likely to be exclusive to the map Vondel only.
This is all there is to know about the Occupation Scan event in Warzone 2. The event isn't game-changing entirely like the Temp V Field Upgrade would. However, it is a fun little addition that will keep players on the edge of their seats throughout the match. The event is limited-timed only and should last until Season 4 Reloaded ends.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4 Reloaded will go live on July 12, 2023, at 09:00 am PT. The update will be available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, and PlayStation 5.