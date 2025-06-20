What is Cordis Die in Call of Duty Black Ops saga?

Cordis Die in Call of Duty Black Ops games is a terrorist organization led by Raul Menendez. It harbors a populist-anarchist agenda and claims to favor the impoverished people around the world. Its goal is to further Raul Menendez's desire to exact revenge against the United States, all under the guise of opposing economic inequality.

Cordis Die first appeared in Black Ops II, and now, it may make another appearance in Black Ops 7 with Raul Menendez being confirmed in the reveal trailer.

Cordis Die in Call of Duty Black Ops saga: Raul Menendez's global terrorist organization

Raul Menendez in Black Ops 7 (Image via Activision)

Cordis Die is the main antagonist group in Black Ops II. Its leader is kept mysterious for the longest time and only called by codenames such as Ulysses or Odysseus. However, it is later revealed to be Raul Menendez.

His charm and knack for control make him a formidable opponent to security forces, and his goal is to exact his revenge. All other activities of Cordis Die in Call of Duty Black Ops games are directed towards this goal.

Menendez blames the US for the deaths of his father and sister. In fact, the name Cordis Die translates to 'The Heart Day' in Latin. The name refers to a pendant worn by Menendez's sister in the game. A sort of homage to the ones he lost.

Cordis Die in Call of Duty Black Ops games is a powerful organization. It is not small by any means and may have over two billion followers worldwide. Built as a military faction within itself, it can take up arms against the armies of various countries if and when needed.

The organization is a relentless threat and has proven to be rather dangerous in the past. The reason it is still relevant is that in Black Ops 7, Raul Menendez appears once again.

This may be because the upcoming game is set 30 years before the events of Black Ops 3. Therefore, Menendez's appearance makes sense and could prove crucial to the timeline. It will be rather interesting to see Cordis Die return in Call of Duty Black Ops 7, which could be the case since Menendez is already involved.

