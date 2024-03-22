What is Mixed View BR in Warzone? New third-person mode explained

Warzone has just received a Mixed View BR mode thanks to the new Playlist update. Players who have a tough time adjusting between first-person and third-person perspectives in the game will surely love this refreshing change.

This article will mention all the details about Mixed View BR in Warzone and what exactly it does. It might turn out to be highly beneficial for many users.

Mixed View BR mode in Warzone explained

Simply put, Mixed View BR in Warzone is a newly introduced limited-time mode. The devs disclosed this mode in a recent social media post on X while informing fans about its highlighting feature. When in Mixed View BR mode, Warzone players can easily toggle between first-person and third-person view.

Warzone Mobile may be the talk of the internet right now, but the regular Warzone on PC and consoles is not far behind in attracting the COD community. The latest introduction of Mixed View BR in Warzone is a perfect example, to say the least.

That said, WZ players need to remember that the new mode is available for only a week. This means they have just seven days to enjoy battle royale games using this unique experience.

Warzone Season 3: What to expect?

COD devs haven't officially disclosed every detail before the next season. However, they have teased a possible crossover event with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In a recent blog, it was revealed that players will get a Tracer Pack featuring the Operator of Kong.

Godzilla x Kong: New Empire Tracer Pack in Call of Duty (Image via Activision)

Upon its release, players of MW3 and Warzone will get the "Kong Armor" skin and other exclusive rewards. The Kong bundle will also offer the iconic "Kong's Knuckle Slamwich" Finishing Move, two special weapon blueprints, a Large Decal, and a Weapon Charm.

A recent leak has suggested that Godzilla's Operator bundle will reportedly be introduced at some point in Season 3. However, all the information regarding this leak is still unverified.

Moreover, the fan-favorite Rebirth Island is also expected to arrive in Season 3. Following the return of Fortune's Keep, hardcore fans of the original Warzone are looking forward to Rebirth Island's comeback as well in the battle royale. It will be interesting to see what the devs have in store for them. Season 3 in Warzone is set to debut on April 3, 2024.

For more Warzone news, guides, and the latest updates, keep following Sportskeeda.