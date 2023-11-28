What is Toxic Damage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies features multiple ways to kill the undead army. One of the most interesting methods is inflicting Toxic Damage. Aside from being fun and easier, you also get rewards for killing a specific number of zombies with this method. However, gaining the ability to deal Toxic Damage is not an easy task.

To delve deeper into inflicting Toxic Damage and the reward of killing zombies like this in-game, read below.

Toxic Damage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies explained

Toxic Damage is a way of inflicting damage on zombies where players use the Brain Rot ammo modifier in their weapons while firing. This makes it easier to kill the zombies and adds more damage output than usual. These ammo modifiers enhance the capability of a weapon and players can use multiple elements like Fire, Electric, and Frost to inflict damage alongside the Toxic Damage type in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

How to deal Toxic Damage in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies?

Brain Rot Ammo Mod in Zombies (Image via Activision)

The best way to inflict Toxic Damage is surely the Brain Rot ammo mod. However, locating the Brain Rot ammo mod might be a difficult task, as there is no specific space to find them.

Here are some places where you might find the Brain Rot ammo mod:

Reward Rift Aether Cache Brain Rot ammo schematics Destroying Aether Nest

Remember that Brain Rot ammo mods can also be crafted via the specific Schematics found on the map. However, you must exfil safely and craft the item in the lobby before joining the next match. Also, make sure you've added the ammo mod in your backpack before starting matchmaking.

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Toxic Damage rewards

Those who use exquisite camos on their weapons will receive great rewards upon dealing Toxic Damage to zombies. If you complete 250 kills using Toxic Damage, you'll get the Blister Digital camo for the TAQ-56.

If you want to read more guides regarding MW3 Zombies, stay tuned to Sportskeeda's Call of Duty section.