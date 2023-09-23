When does Ash Williams bundle come to Warzone 2 and MW2

Call of Duty has revealed that iconic Evil Dead 2 actor Ash Williams will appear in Season 6 of Warzone 2 and MW2, which will be available from September 27, 2023. It will have many licensed Operators, including well-known names such as Spawn, Activision Blizzard's very own Lilith and Inarius, Masters of the Universe's Skeletor, and more.

Among these new Operators is Ash Williams, the protagonist from the horror film Evil Dead. Original actor Bruce Campbell is reprising the role and bringing the character to life in the Call of Duty universe.

The article will show how to get the Ash Williams Operator in Warzone 2 and MW2.

Expected release date of Ash Williams bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

Activision has not yet revealed a precise release date yet. However, the Ash Evil Dead 2 Operator bundle is likely to become available during Season 6 of MW2 and Warzone 2's 'The Haunting' event, which is planned to begin on October 17, 2023.

How to get Ash Williams bundle in Warzone 2 and MW2

As mentioned earlier, The Evil Dead 2 Operator is expected to be available for purchase in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 stores during Season 6's The Haunting event.

The Ash Evil Dead 2 Operator bundle for Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 is expected to cost 2,400 CoD points ($19.99), following previously offered licensed bundles such as Lara Croft, Nicki Minaj, and Snoop Dogg.

Call of Duty hasn't revealed all of the details on the Ash Evil Dead 2 Operator bundle yet. According to Activision, gamers may sink knee-deep in the dead with the Doom tracer weapon set, which includes a chainsaw and a long-range shotgun to rend and tear enemies apart in the game. It joins a slew of new weapons for Call of Duty players.

Following in the footsteps of previously licensed packages in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, the bundle will most likely include a varied range of goods, such as weapon blueprints, loading screens, stickers, calling cards, charms, finishing techniques, and more, all of which may be character-customized.

Furthermore, Infinity Ward's Graham Hagmaier revealed on X Twitter that Ash Williams' original actor, Bruce Campbell, will return to reprise his part in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

Follow Sportskeeda's official CoD page to know more about Warzone 2 and MW2 Season 6.