The Dune Trial of Power event, which began on December 13, 2023, at 9 am PT, has captivated players within Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. This limited-time event entices gamers with its free rewards that can be obtained by playing either title. The content's main attraction is the Sand and Spice camo, which can be applied to any weapon.

As players engage in matches in WZ and MW3 to earn XP and unlock the event's rewards, this article will provide them with precise information regarding the end date and time of The Dune Trial of Power in Warzone.

What is the end date and time for Warzone's Dune Trial of Power event?

The Dune Trial of Power event in Warzone will conclude globally at the same time; however, players should take into account time zone differences.

Here is when the event will end in each region:

Pacific Time (PT): December 19, 2023, at 9 am

Mountain Time (MT): December 19, 2023, at 10 am

Central Time (CT): December 19, 2023, at 11 am

Eastern Time (ET): December 19, 2023, at 12 pm

Brasília Time (BRT): December 19, 2023, at 2 pm

Greenwich Mean Time (GMT): December 19, 2023, at 5 pm

Central European Time (CET): December 19, 2023, at 6 pm

Eastern European Time (EET): December 19, 2023, at 7 pm

Moscow Standard Time (MSK): December 19, 2023, at 8 pm

Indian Standard Time (IST): December 19, 2023, at 10:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): December 20, 2023, at 1 am

Japan Standard Time (JST): December 20, 2023, at 2 am

Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST): December 20, 2023, at 3 am

New Zealand Daylight Time (NZDT): December 20, 2023, at 6 am

Warzone Dune Trial of Power event rewards

Dune Trial of Power takes place over seven days and allows players to collect 10 distinct rewards by gathering XP via Warzone and Modern Warfare 3 matches.

A notable addition to this event is the introduction of the Dune Part 2: Paul Atreides Tracer Pack, which costs 2,400 CP. This bundle includes a new Operator named Paul Atreides, who yields an additional bonus of 1,000 XP from every match when used.

The associated rewards for this event are mentioned below:

Paul Atreides Large Decal: 10,000 XP

Double XP Token: 21,600 XP

"Feyd Rautha" Sticker: 35,000 XP

Double Weapon XP Token: 50,700 XP

Sandworm Charm: 68,800 XP

Long Live The Fighters Weapon Sticker: 89,800 XP

Maker Hook Emblem: 114,100 XP

May Thy Knife Chip and Shatter Calling Card: 142,400 XP

Double Battle Pass XP Token: 175,200 XP

Sand & Spice Camo: 213,200 XP

