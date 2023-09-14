Where is Armored Royale 2.0 in Warzone 2?

Armored Royale 2.0 has been removed from the active Warzone 2 playlist. This has led fans to worry that their favorite vehicular Battle Royale mode has been withdrawn from the game entirely. However, that is not the case. The mode has only been removed as part of the September 14 playlist update. It will return with future playlist updates.

Armored Royale 2.0 is a revamped version of the classic Armored Royale mode first featured in the original Warzone. It arrived in the game's Season 5 Reloaded update or the September 7 playlist update. In this mode, all squads are assigned an MRAP. Their objective is to ensure that the MRAP isn't destroyed because if it does, they won't be able to redeploy and will get eliminated.

In this Battle Royale mode, players can take advantage of the various gas stations spread across the map to refuel their vehicles, repair, and use various mods or upgrades to change the MRAP's defensive or offensive stats.

This intense game mode was well-received by the community, which is why its sudden removal left many fans worried.

Which modes are replacing Armored Royale 2.0 in Warzone 2?

According to the recent playlist update, a few modes, including Armored Royale 2.0, are being replaced in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Here's what the current playlist, which will last for the entire week, looks like right now:

Warzone 2:

Vondel

Lockdown

Al Mazrah

Plunder - Quads

Warzone Ranked - Trios

- Trios Unhinged Battle Royale - Solos

Modern Warfare 2:

Battle Map Mosh Pit

Party Modes Mosh Pit

Multiplayer Trial Moshpit

Search & Destroy

DRC - Zone 1 24/7

Shipment 24/7

Hardcore Shipment 24/7

The update also removed game modes like Havoc, Armored Gunfight, and Gunfight Blueprints from Modern Warfare 2. However, this doesn't mean they are leaving the game forever.

Hence, fans who are waiting for the mode to return should know that they won't be able to access it for at least this week. However, as Call of Duty tends to bring back popular game modes, AR 2.0 will likely return with the upcoming playlist update, which is on September 21, 2023.

That covers everything there is to know about the removal of Armored Royale 2.0 and the recent playlist update in Warzone 2. As mentioned earlier, the mode is just temporarily disabled to make room for new ones. This keeps the playlist fun and fresh for all players.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone's Season 5 Reloaded are now live. The update is currently available on Windows PC (via Battle.net and Steam), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.