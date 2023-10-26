Will Ghost die in Modern Warfare 3 campaign? Possibilities explored

The highly anticipated release of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on November 10, 2023, has ignited excitement among fans. Those who pre-ordered the game digitally will have early access to the campaign beginning November 2, 2023, a week before the official launch. Fans are eager to immerse themselves in the captivating plot and reunite with iconic characters such as Ghost, Soap, Captain Price, and more.

The return of the series' infamous antagonist, Vladimir Makarov, has piqued fans' interest. Players are eager to learn more about his evil schemes and how Task Force 141 will tackle him. There has been discussion in the gaming community concerning the fate of the beloved character Ghost, speculating on his death in MW3.

This article will explore the narrative twists that may await gamers in this highly anticipated installment by comparing the rebooted storyline with the original.

Note: The information provided in this article is based on speculations, and nothing has been officially disclosed so far

Exploring the possibilities of Ghost's demise in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 is the direct sequel to Modern Warfare 2, and within the CoD community, a big mystery surrounds the fate of the renowned character, Simon "Ghost" Riley. With no leaks or official plot details revealed by the developers, fans are left to speculate about his survival in this upcoming title.

To acquire insight into the probable outcome, we must consider the narrative path of the original MW series. In Modern Warfare 2 2009, Ghost, along with Roach, was killed after being betrayed by General Shepherd and shot with a 44 Magnum Revolver before being incinerated.

It's important to note that at the end of MW2 2009, General Shepherd was killed by Soap, but in this rebooted storyline, he remains alive, which is a deviation from the original. Furthermore, MW2 2022 featured a new antagonist, Major Hassan Zyani, seeking revenge against the United States but was later killed by Ghost at the end.

Makarov and General Shepherd are set to appear as villains in Modern Warfare 3. While the latter's death appears to be set, Makarov's probable survival suggests the prospect of a Modern Warfare 4 sequel. In keeping with the original series, this increases the probability of Ghost meeting his end, a thought that may elicit strong emotions and grief among the committed fanbase.

The Modern Warfare 3 campaign offers intriguing new features. Among these, the addition of Open Combat Missions stands out as a game-changer, allowing players to approach missions with weapons blazing in direct assaults or stealthy means, changing the campaign experience.