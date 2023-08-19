Will the iconic ACR return in Modern Warfare 3?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 was recently showcased with a thrilling set of co-op missions in Warzone 2. The reveal event called Shadow Siege provided the full cinematic reveal about the upcoming shooter title after the mission completion. A recent post from the developing studio, Sledgehammer Games, provided a quick glance at the fan-favorite ACR assault rifle.

Modern Warfare 3 will feature its own storyline and a standalone multiplayer mode. It will also allow you to transfer weapons and blueprints from the prequel with all stats intact. The presence of the ACR was teased with a single image on a Tweet and has hyped the entire community.

Modern Warfare 3 developer hints at the return of the ACR weapon

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 will be bringing back most of the original gameplay mechanics, including slide canceling, reload canceling, and faster strafing speed. The weapons arsenal will be shared to allow cross-progression since the game will be released on the same platform as Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

As per the most recent Tweet from Sledgehammer Games, the new title will feature “exceptional freedom” in terms of movement and gameplay mechanics. The post also addresses various items like Tac Stance, sliding, and reload cancel.

However, the most notable element of the Tweet was the attached image.

It showcased a player's perspective of shooting down an enemy with a canted stance. The weapon resembles the fan-favorite ACR assault rifle, one of the most popular weapons in the older classic titles with distinct build and design elements. This caught the attention of the player base and propelled theories of the gun’s existence in Modern Warfare 3.

The original weapon made its way into the medium and long-range meta of the classic titles and made a name for itself. Great handling, mobility, and damage stats quickly made it a preferred gun choice for multiplayer maps and modes. Some compared the ACR to the ISO Hemlock that was introduced to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

The news about the possible return of the ACR in Activision’s upcoming shooter title took the community by surprise. It may be launched as a special bonus in the game’s battle pass system in the inaugural season to commemorate the older classics. The new battle pass may follow the current system and make it free once you level up enough.

Fans and enthusiasts can keep an eye out for the official Call of Duty blog, the Twitter pages of Activision, and the developers for more announcements. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more recent updates.