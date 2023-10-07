Will Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta progress carry over to launch?

With the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta underway, one of the most common doubts that fans have is whether the progression from the beta phase will carry over to the final release. During these test weeks, users can unlock a plethora of content that includes weapons, Perks, Killstreaks, Equipment, and more, with a level cap of 20 in the first week and 40 in the second.

With so many levels to play through and items to unlock over the next two weeks, it is inevitable to wonder about the state of progression. Moreover, the title being marketed to carry over progression from the previous titles has just added to the confusion.

That said, in this article, we'll attempt to clear all your doubts regarding the status of progression carryover from Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta.

Does Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta progress and unlocks carry over to the final release?

Your Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta progression and unlocks will not carry over to the final release. All the progress made during the open beta weeks, including the new weapons, Equipment, Killstreaks, and profile level, will be reset once the testing phase is over.

All players will start with a clean slate on the release date. This includes one's statistics, such as the K/D Ratio or the Win/Loss Ratio. It is worth noting here the current item unlocking criteria will likely change in the final release, as seen with the previous Call of Duty betas.

However, that doesn't mean on day one, you won't have custom weapons to play with. You will keep all the rewards that are being awarded right now for playing the beta, including the gun Blueprints, Loading Screens, and Weapon Charms. But that's not all.

Sledgehammer Games had previously announced that all in-game items, such as Operator skins and weapons from Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, will also be available in Modern Warfare 3 on launch.

These weapons will have all the camos and attachments that you unlocked in the abovementioned two titles, ensuring that your Day 1 MW3 experience doesn't lack in terms of cosmetic variety and firepower.

Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta kicked off on October 6, 2023, with PlayStation users getting an early look. Starting October 12, 2023, players from all platforms will be able to join the beta and play it through October 16, 2023.

Modern Warfare 3 officially releases on November 10, 2023, for Windows PC (via Steam and Battle.net), Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Until then, you can partake in the action of Season 6 in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.