Will MW2 weapons be available in Modern Warfare 3?

The MW2 game cycle is drawing to an end, and with the Modern Warfare 3 Open Beta and the Gamescom 2023 Campaign mode gameplay reveal, the anticipation for the new game has skyrocketed. As Call of Duty franchise fans look forward to the release of Modern Warfare 3, a vital question arises: Will this highly anticipated sequel allow players to use the weaponry from Modern Warfare 2?

This article delves into the fascinating "carry forward" feature and the appealing possibility that players will be able to use weapons from Modern Warfare 2 in Modern Warfare 3.

Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) content will transfer or “carry forward”

It's crucial to understand the concept of content carry-forward before we delve into the details of MW2 weapons in Modern Warfare 3. The "Carry Forward" system refers to the neat feature that lets players transfer content from MW2 into Modern Warfare 3. MW2 weapons will indeed be available in the latest installment of the CoD franchise, continuing the franchise's system of building upon the previous game's content.

The "Carry Forward" strategy makes sure that players can enjoy some familiar elements while adapting to the fresh Modern Warfare 3 features and challenges.

Operators, weapons, blueprints, and camos from Modern Warfare 2 will all be accessible in Modern Warfare 3 right from the start. This includes weapons unlocked between Levels 1 to 55, which will carry over into Modern Warfare 3. Additionally, the attachments from the previous game will also be available in MW3, enabling players to use them on weapons.

This implies that players can use their preferred weapons while retaining their level and progression. Those who have invested the time and effort to level up their weapons in MW2 have a distinct advantage because they can start the brand-new game with a ready-to-use armory. It's vital to keep in mind that even though the weapons transfer, MW3 unlock challenges must still be finished to access some equipment.

Here's a list of weapons for Modern Warfare III, but please keep in mind that this list is subject to change and may not be final. Some of these are also code names for weapons.

HK G36 (AR)

HK SL8 (DMR)

HK MG36 (LMG)

CZ Bren 805 (AR)

CZ Scorpion Evo 3 (SMG)

CZ Bren 2 BR (BR)

CZ Bren 2 DMR (DMR)

Beretta ARX160 (AR)

Beretta PMX (SMG)

Beretta ARX200 (BR)

LWRC SMG 45 (SMG)

HK UMP (SMG)

FN F2000 (AR)

PKP (LMG)

Uzi Pro (SMG)

Uzi (SMG)

Micro Uzi (Pistol)

QJB 97 LSW (LMG)

QBZ 97 (AR)

Origin 12 (SG)

Cadex CDX-50 Tremor (SR)

Beretta M93R (Pistol)

SVK (DMR)

SVCh (SR)

RSh-12 (Pistol)

Remington Model 870 (SG)

HS .50 (SR)

Remington ACR (AR)

Bushmaster ACR (BR)

ACR DMR (DMR)

FN Evoleys (LMG)

dromeo (Launcher)

Knife (Melee)

IWI Tavor 95 (AR)

M32 MGL (Launcher)

cluster (Launcher)

cluster32 (Launcher)

boscar (SR)

AN94 (AR)

Colt Model 635 (SAR-9) (SMG)

AR410 (SG)

halpha (LMG)

Sig Sauer XM5/XM7 (AR)

Glock 21 (Pistol)

While there are 44 weapons listed, players will probably only have access to a few during the beta. Furthermore, not all of these weapons may be in the game at launch, as some might be saved for future seasons of Modern Warfare III.

Currently, Modern Warfare 2 boasts approximately 50 to 60 base weapons spread across 33 unique weapon platforms. When we consider the list we just reviewed for Modern Warfare 3, the total arsenal within Modern Warfare 3 throughout its game cycle is poised to approach nearly 100 weapons.