Modern Warfare 3 Collector's edition: Price, what's included, and more

Modern Warfare 3 will be available in three editions instead of two like the previous Modern Warfare 2. The game will be available as a physical copy with a bunch of different goodies and is being called the Collector’s edition. It is an extravagant choice but contains some attractive items that might catch the attention of any Call of Duty fanatic.

The Collector’s edition cannot be bought online right now and is expected to arrive in physical form soon. It seems that this edition will be exclusively available only through Walmart. Players could also gain these physical copies by ordering from the store’s official website to their desired location.

This article will highlight all the information about Modern Warfare 3’s Collector’s edition.

What is the price of the Modern Warfare 3 Collector’s Box?

The Modern Warfare 3 Collector’s edition will be sold at a whopping $149.00, with physical items inside the box and the game’s disc. However, it's worth noting that the physical editions are not currently available in Walmart but can be pre-ordered, just like the other two digital editions for the shooter title.

What’s included in the Modern Warfare 3 Collector’s edition?

Here is a list of all the items that will be present inside and with the Collector’s box in this exclusive physical edition.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Standard edition - Game Case with disc)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Collector Box.

Bronze-Washed Resin Wall Plaque showcasing Ghost.

Zombie Night Vision Metallic Poster.

Eight Enamel Collector Pins.

Four Special Edition Lithographs.

Exclusive Collectible Retail Box Packaging

It is important to note that the game's physical copy will not be included inside the Collector’s box while shipping. However, it will be shipped together with the bundle as a separate piece.

Other editions of Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 will be available in two digital copies - Standard and Vault. Both versions will follow its sequel’s trend and provide similar rewards and access.

The Standard one provides access to the game and early access to the campaign alongside open beta phases. The Vault edition has all of these and rewards the player with two weapon vaults, exclusive operator skin, the Season 1 BlackCell Battle Pass bundle, and more.

Unfortunately, the physical Collector’s edition only includes the Standard edition of Activision’s upcoming shooter title. This would mean that the other items included inside the box and the packaging are valued at around $80 (since the physical game disc is around $70).

This is easily one of the most expensive routes to enjoy Call of Duty’s new game in the last few years. Depending on the sales of this Walmart-exclusive edition, it could raise the bar or drop it down completely for the publishers.

