“I’m feeling alright” – Venkatesh Iyer gives health update after hit on the head during Duleep Trophy

Indian cricketer Venkatesh Iyer shared an update after a wild throw hit him on the head in the Duleep Trophy fixture between West Zone and Central Zone on Friday (September 16).

Taking to Twitter, the southpaw wrote:

“Thanks to all my supporters and cricket lovers for showering your concerns. My physios and doctors are completely taking good care of me and I’m feeling alright! And it is very natural for such incidents to happen on field.”

Venkatesh Iyer

My physios and doctors are completely taking good care of me and I'm feeling alright !



And it is very natural for such incidents to happen on field

#TakenInARightSpirit

The KKR all-rounder was forced to walk back after being hit by West Zone seamer Chintan Gaja.

An ambulance rushed along with a stretcher to carry him off the field. However, he decided to walk back on his own feet.

Venkatesh Iyer returned to bat, but he was dismissed after scoring 14 runs. However, he didn’t take the field amid safety measures. The batter is likely to be back in action during the second innings for Central Zone on Sunday (September 18).

Venkatesh Iyer fails to find a place in India A squad

Venkatesh Iyer, who was part of the Indian squad for a brief stint, has lost the selectors' confidence after a lean patch. The left-handed batter failed to deliver on his limited opportunities in white-ball formats. He last played for the Men in Blue against Sri Lanka in February.

So far, he has represented India in two ODIs and nine T20Is, in which he has amassed 157 runs and five wickets.

The 27-year-old will look to perform well in domestic cricket to get back into India A or the senior Indian team.

M SatyaKam



Details



#INDAvNZA Sanju Samson will lead a strong India 'A' side in the forthcoming 50-over games against New Zealand 'A' in Chennai. Venkatesh Iyer played for India in ODIs earlier this year, but now he doesn't even find a place in an Ind A squad. Is he not fit? If not, what's this selection policy? Then they'll say we've no replacement for Hardik. Ofc, bcoz you don't groom the potential ones. #bcci

India A squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (Captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shahbaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Navdeep Saini, Raj Angad Bawa.

Samson and Co. will play their opening match against New Zealand A at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Thursday (September 22).

Full schedule of New Zealand A tour of India:

1st ODI – September 22

2nd ODI – September 25

3rd ODI – September 27

