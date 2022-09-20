Joburg Super Kings squad for SA20: Full list of players signed by Joburg Super Kings for South Africa T20 League

Uncapped Proteas keeper-batter Donavon Ferreira was Joburg Super Kings’ biggest signing at the SA20 League player auction on Monday (September 19). He was purchased for R 5.5 million. 24-year-old Ferreira has played 19 T20 matches so far in which he has scored 384 runs at an average of 54.85 and a strike rate of 148.26.

At the auction, Joburg Super Kings also added Harry Brook to their team list, purchasing the young England batter for R 2.10 million. The franchise included South African batter Janneman Malan to their squad, picking him up for R 2.70 million. Another Proteas batter Reeza Hendricks was purchased for R 4.50 million.

Among overseas purchases, Joburg Super Kings went for West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph, adding him to the squad for R 2.10 million.

There was some intense bidding for young Proteas keeper-batter Ferreira, and some confusion as well. Eventually, Paarl Royals and Pretoria Capitals had to pull out due to their limited purse and Ferreira was picked by Super Kings for R 5.5 million.

Joburg Super Kings are one of the six franchises that will be featuring the inaugural edition of SA20 - Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) franchise T20 competition. Faf du Plessis is the captain of the franchise, while Stephen Fleming is the coach.

The franchise is owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket Limited (CSKCL), which owns the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from Du Plessis, Joburg Super Kings also purchased Sri Lankan spinner Maheesh Theekshana, West Indies all-rounder Romario Shepherd and uncapped Proteas fast bowler Gerald Coetzee ahead of the SA20 auction.

The franchise had also signed England all-rounder Moeen Ali ahead of the player auction. However, he pulled out tournament after signing up with Sharjah Warriors in the International League T20 (ILT20).

Joburg Super Kings full squad and players list

Below is the list of players purchased by Joburg Super Kings at the SA20 auction on Monday:

Harry Brook - R 2.10 million

Janneman Malan - R 2.70 million

Reeza Hendricks - R 4.50 million

Kyle Verreynne - R 175 K

George Garton - R 425 K

Alzarri Joseph - R 2.10 million

Leus du Plooy - R 1.5 million

Lewis Gregory - R 850 K

Lizaad Williams - R 325 K

Nandre Burger - R 175 K

Donavon Ferreira - R 5.5 million

Malusi Siboto - R 175K

Caleb Seleka - R 175 K

Joburg Super Kings squad for SA20: Faf du Plessis (captain), Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka

