[In Picture] “Been in the gym?” – RR's Jos Buttler takes a funny dig at Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of IND vs AUS 2022

Yuzvendra Chahal and his Rajasthan Royals (RR) teammate Jos Buttler share a special friendship. The duo never misses out on any opportunity to pull each other’s leg.

On Monday, England captain Buttler took the opportunity to take a funny dig at the Indian leg spinner after the latter shared a picture of himself wearing India’s new jersey for T20Is ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia.

Taking to Instagram, Chahal wrote:

“All set and ready to represent #TeamIndia in this new jersey. New vibe, renewed energy. Let’s do this.”

Reacting to the post, Buttler replied:

“Been in the gym?”

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh also commented:

“Shera.”

Meanwhile, Chahal’s wife and popular YouTuber Dhanashree Verma dropped heart emojis.

The wrist-spinner will look to bounce back in the sub-continent conditions after he picked up only four wickets in as many games in the Asia Cup.

While he ended wicketless in group stage matches, he picked up one and three wickets against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament, respectively.

“It’s really unfortunate” – Rajkumar Sharma displeased with Yuzvendra Chahal’s performances

Virat Kohli’s childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma has questioned Yuzvendra Chahal’s credentials in T20Is after he failed to put on a show at the Asia Cup.

Speaking to India News, he said:

“We boast that he is our No. 1 spinner in T20Is as well as one-day cricket, but I am surprised that his ranking is so low in world cricket.

“If Team India’s top spinner is ranked No. 27 (in T20Is), then it’s unfortunate. It means he hasn’t performed very well, which is why he is so low in the rankings.”

It is worth mentioning that RR spinner has only scalped six wickets in seven T20Is against Australia at an average of 40.67.

However, he is expected to do well back on spin-friendly Indian pitches. He needs only 17 wickets in the upcoming T20Is against Australia and South Africa to become the first bowler from India to pick up 100 wickets in the shortest format.

The Men in Blue have named three specialist spinners for the upcoming T20 World Cup next month. All-rounders Axar Patel and R Ashwin have been picked alongside Chahal.

India's upcoming matches

September 20 - 1st T20I vs Australia (Mohali)

September 23 - 2nd T20I vs Australia (Nagpur)

September 25 - 3rd T20I vs Australia (Hyderabad)

September 28 - 1st T20I vs South Africa (Thiruvananthapuram)

October 2 - 2nd T20I vs South Africa (Guwahati)

October 4 - 3rd T20I vs South Africa (Indore)

