CSK set to make an all-out attempt to convince Ravindra Jadeja to stay ahead of IPL 2023 mini auction - Reports 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will reportedly launch an all-out attempt to convince all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to remain with the franchise. Relations between the two parties turned frosty after the ace player was relieved of his captaincy duties midway through the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season.

With franchises required to submit their list of retention players by November 15, the four-time winners are currently unclear over their stance on the star player.

According to a report by Inside Sport, the southpaw has not responded to calls or messages made by the franchises in an attempt to smoothen the state of affairs.

Claiming that CSK will release the player back into the auction pool if he continues to evade the franchise's attempts to reach him in the coming days, a well-placed source attached to the CSK team told Inside Sport:

“Everyone knows that the relationship between Jadeja and CSK is not on great terms. Jadeja hasn’t responded to CSK’s messages or calls since the last few months."

He continued:

"But they are in a legally bounded contract. CSK will attempt one last time to touch base with Jadeja. If he doesn’t respond, the team will have to release the player keeping BCCI in loop.”

He is currently recuperating from a knee injury that he sustained during the 2022 Asia Cup. The serious injury prompted surgery, which ruled him out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ravindra Jadeja was CSK's first retention pick ahead of the 2022 mega auction

The all-rounder was named as the first retention pick by CSK ahead of the 2022 mega auction, thereby landing a contract worth ₹16 crore per season. MS Dhoni was a second-choice pick, while Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad completed the list.

Jadeja was entrusted with the leadership responsibilities once Dhoni stood down from the post. The franchise got off to a horror start under his captaincy stint, managing only two wins from the first eight matches.

He was axed as captain ahead of the second-half of the season and was subsequently ruled out of the tournament due to a rib injury.

Since then, the Gujarat-born player has gone onto remove all mentions of the franchise from his social media handles. There was even a trade attempt made by the Delhi Capitals (DC) for the left-arm all-rounder, however, CSK refused to facilitate the move.

