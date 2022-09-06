“Give the best reply by performing on the field”- Sachin Tendulkar breaks his silence on Arshdeep Singh

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has finally broken his silence on social media trolls targeting Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm seamer received vilified comments after dropping a catch in the high-pressure clash between India and Pakistan on Sunday (September 4).

The former cricketer, who has featured in several India-Pakistan games, reminded everyone that wins and losses are part of the game. He backed Arshdeep to shut down the critics with his performances.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote:

"Every athlete representing the country gives their best and plays for the nation always. They need our constant support and remember that in sports, you win some and you lose some. Let’s keep cricket and any other sport free from personal attacks."

He continued:

"@arshdeepsinghh keep working hard and give the best reply by performing on the field. I am keenly following you. My best wishes."

For those not in the know, Arshdeep dropped Asif Ali’s catch during the 18th over bowled by Ravi Bishnoi. The Pakistani batter slammed a crucial eight-ball 16 to tilt the game in his side's favor as arch-rivals chased down 182 against the Men in Blue during the Super 4 stage of the 2022 Asia Cup.

Several former cricketers have come out in support of Arshdeep Singh on social media, including Mohammad Shami. Notably, Shami was targeted for his religion after India’s loss to Pakistan in the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep Singh in line to be in India's squad for ICC T20 World Cup in Australia

Arshdeep has been rock-solid since making his debut for India against England in July. He has, so far, scalped 13 wickets in nine matches at a brilliant economy rate of 7.26.

The Punjab Kings (PBKS) cricketer has become a big asset for the Men in Blue in the death overs after his exceptional performances in the IPL.

Arshdeep Singh is among the favorite players to be picked in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year. He could play a vital role for Rohit Sharma and Co. as they chase India’s only second trophy in the ICC T20 World Cup.

