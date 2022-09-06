Asia Cup 2022: “Surgery was successful”- Injured Ravindra Jadeja shares excellent news for Indian fans

India's star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has shared excellent news on social media following his successful surgery for a knee injury that ruled him out of the 2022 Asia Cup. The 33-year-old also informed that he would soon undergo rehabilitation.

Taking to Instagram, he shared a picture and wrote:

“The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement – BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans.

"I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to [cricket] soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes."

The Saurashtra all-rounder sustained the injury during the group stage of the tournament.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and former England captain Michael Vaughan congratulated him on the good news.

CSK, in particular, wrote:

“Get well soon, champ.”

“Too early to rule him [R Jadeja] out of the T20 World Cup”- Dravid

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid is optimistic about Jadeja recovering from injury. He said it was too early to rule him out of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia, scheduled to take place in October-November.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Indo-Pak clash last Sunday (September 4), Dravid told ESPNCricinfo:

"He [Ravindra Jadeja] is under the medical team's care; he is going to see the doctors and the experts. The World Cup is still a fair bit away, and we don't want to jump to any conclusions and rule him out or rule him in. We'll see how it goes.”

He continued:

"Injuries are a part of the sport; it is part of our job to try to manage them. A lot will depend on rehab and the severity of the injury.

"I don't want to rule him out or don't want to make too many comments until we have a much clearer picture and a better idea, especially because the World Cup is six or seven weeks away from now."

However, PTI has confirmed that he is unlikely to be picked in the India squad for the T20 World Cup. In a tweet post, it wrote:

“Senior India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja set to miss T20 World Cup as he will undergo knee surgery.”

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to share an official press release.

