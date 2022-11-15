Chennai Super Kings star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been retained by the franchise amid reports of a rift between him and captain MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023. He will continue his bond with CSK and Dhoni for the ninth season after joining them in 2012 from the now-defunct franchise Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

The southpaw took to Twitter to share a picture with Dhoni with a solid message to end all speculations regarding his IPL future.

He wrote on Twitter:

“Everything is fine. Restart”

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni settled for ₹12 crore retention slab by CSK to ensure that Jadeja (₹16 crore) picks the highest sum ahead of the last edition of the T20 extravaganza. The latter was also named skipper of the franchise, but he gave away the leadership role mid-season.

CSK fans took to Twitter to express their delight at seeing the Saurashtra all-rounder on their side ahead of the next IPL season. With Jadeja’s return, several users backed the franchise to win their fifth IPL trophy and give a winning tribute to Dhoni, who will reportedly play his last IPL season.

Here are some of the reactions:

Meanwhile, former CSK player Suresh Raina also dropped a heartwarming reply on Jadeja's post and wrote:

"CSK is family for life."

Suresh Raina is among the top five leading run-scorer in IPL history.

Dhoni and Jadeja lead CSK’s retention list

MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are among 16 players retained ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction. They have also kept quality batters like Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, and star all-rounders in the form of Moeen Ali, Dwayne Pretorius, and Deepak Chahar.

They have also retained a couple of young bowlers Mukesh Chowdhary and Maheesh Theekshana, who impressed last season.

With senior all-rounders Dwayne Bravo and Chris Jordan released, the franchise needs to pick a couple of quality pacers in their line-up to strengthen their team ahead of IPL 2023 after they failed to enter the playoffs last season.

CSK have a purse of ₹20.45 crore with seven slots to fill in the mini-auction, which will take place in Kochi on December 23.

Players retained by Chennai: MS Dhoni, Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwayne Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Pathirana, Simarjeet Singh, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki and Maheesh Theekshana.

Players released by CSK: Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Robin Uthappa (retired), Adam Milne, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagath Varma, KM Asif.

