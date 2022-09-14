Mumbai Indians set to have new head coach in IPL 2023 as Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan promoted to global positions

Mumbai Indians made a big announcement on Wednesday (September 14) via Instagram. The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions will have a new head coach from next season onwards.

The Mumbai-based franchise have promoted their IPL 2022 head coach Mahela Jayawardene to the Global Head of Performance position. Zaheer Khan, who served as MI's team director in IPL 2022, will assume the position of Global Head of Cricket Development.

With the two former cricketers now promoted to global positions within the franchise, a new coach will appointed ahead of IPL 2023.

The Mumbai Indians team owners took this call because of the franchise's expansion into the SA20 and International League T20. The Reliance Group owns three franchises, namely Mumbai Indians, MI Cape Town and MI Emirates.

To ensure consistency in the ethics, values and learning of the three teams, the owners have named common heads for all teams. Reliance Jio Infocomm chairman Akash Ambani said in a statement issued on MI's official website:

"I’m happy to have Mahela and Zak as part of our global core team. Both have been an integral part of the MI family and embody the spirit of the cricket MI stands for.

"I'm confident that they would be able to ensure the same flows through all our teams globally and make a difference in the cricketing ecosystems across the globe."

MI Cape Town and MI Emirates will play their debut matches soon. Several big names have been signed by Reliance Group for their two new teams. This includes Rashid Khan, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada and Dwayne Bravo.

Mumbai Indians to start hunt for a new head coach in IPL soon

With Mahela Jayawardene and Zaheer Khan moving to the global core team of MI, the Mumbai-based franchise will need a new head coach for IPL 2023. It will be interesting to see if the team opts for another overseas head coach and entrusts the responsibility to an Indian coach.

Some big names, including Ricky Ponting, Shaun Pollock and Robin Singh, have coached MI in the past.

The new coach will be tasked with helping the team improve on their bottom-of-the-table finish from IPL 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anantaajith Ra