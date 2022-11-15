PBKS released players 2023: Full list of players released by Punjab Kings ahead of IPL Auction

Shikhar Dhawan-led Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise have announced their retention list to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) ahead of the IPL 2023 mini-auction in Kochi on December 23.

The Punjab-based franchise have retained a total of 16 players for the next edition of IPL. They have released captain Mayank Agarwal, who was retained for ₹12 crores last season.

He underperformed last season, scoring only 196 runs in 12 innings at an average of 16.33 and a strike rate of 122.50 once he was appointed as the skipper in 2022. West Indies bowling allrounder Odean Smith, who was bought for ₹6 crores, has also been released among key players.

Punjab has also retained many of its core stars like skipper Shikhar Dhawan, Jonny Bairstow (England), Bhanuka Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka, England's hard-hitting batter Liam Livingstone, young Indian bowlers Arshdeep Singh and Rahul Chahar.

They still have a power-packed batting lineup, with Bairstow and Dhawan as possible openers. Their bowling also looks solid with the likes of Chahar, Arshdeep, and Kagiso Rabada.

The franchise has saved a little over ₹32 crores ahead of the mini-auction.

PBKS squad ahead of IPL 2023 mini-auction - Shikhar Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

PBKS released players list with prices ahead of IPL 2023 Auction

Punjab Kings will have a purse of ₹32.20cr for IPL 2023 auction. There are nine slots remaining for them ahead of the mini-auction.

Arshdeep Singh – Rs 4 crore Shikhar Dhawan – Rs 8.25 crore Kagiso Rabada – Rs 9.25 crore Jonny Bairstow – Rs 6.75 crore Shahrukh Khan – Rs 9 crore Harpreet Brar – Rs 3.8 crore Prabhsimran Singh – Rs 60 lakh Jitesh Sharma – Rs 20 lakh Rahul Chahar – Rs 5.25 crore Liam Livingstone – Rs 11.5 crore Raj Bawa – Rs 2 crore Rishi Dhawan – Rs 55 lakh Baltej Dhanda – Rs 20 lakh Nathan Ellis – Rs 75 lakh Atharva Taide – Rs 20 lakh Bhanuka Rajapaksa – Rs 50 lakh

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Players retained by Punjab Kings:



Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep, Baltej Singh, Ellis, Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar Players retained by Punjab Kings:Dhawan, Shahrukh Khan, Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep, Baltej Singh, Ellis, Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar

List of PBKS players released:

Mayank Agarwal – ₹12 crore

Ishan Porel – ₹25 lakh

Odean Smith – ₹6 crore

Sandeep Sharma – ₹50 lakh

Prerak Mankad – ₹20 lakh

Vaibhav Arora – ₹2 crore

Writtick Chatterjee – ₹20 lakh

Ansh Patel – ₹20 lakh

Benny Howell – ₹40 lakh

PBKS, who are yet to win any IPL trophy, will be looking to fix their missing pieces in the mini-auction. They had finished at the sixth spot in the points table with 14 points and seven wins in 14 matches.

Poll : 0 votes