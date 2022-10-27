Delhi Capitals (DC) are considering releasing marquee signing Shardul Thakur back into the player pool ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 mini-auction.

According to a report by Cricbuzz, along with the all-rounder, the franchise is deliberating over the release of KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh as well.

Shardul Thakur was DC's most expensive signing at the mega-auction earlier this year. The franchise had to partake in an intense bidding war with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to acquire the services of the all-rounder.

His first season with the Rishabh Pant-led team did not quite pan out as one would have hoped, considering the hefty price tag.

He had an enhanced role with the bat, but could only score 120 runs in 14 matches at an average of 15. While he claimed 15 wickets with the ball over the course of the campaign, his poor economy of 9.79 negates the impact.

Thakur was a hot property at the mega-auction following his heroics for CSK in their title-winning campaign in 2021.

DC considering releasing Thakur to acquire him back for a cheaper price

The ploy to release Shardul Thakur back into the auction pool is reportedly touted as the franchise's strategy to lower his value. Should the management opt to part ways with the Mumbai-born player, they will have an additional ₹10.75 crore in their purse.

As far as KS Bharat and Mandeep Singh are concerned, the domestic stalwarts were used on a sporadic basis in the 2022 edition.

The Andhra-born wicket-keeper, who had a landmark campaign in the UAE last year, could only make two appearances, where he tallied eight runs. Mandeep Singh, on the other hand, recorded 18 runs in three matches.

The franchises will be required to submit a list of their retained and released players by November 15.

The IPL 2023 mini-auction is slated to be held on December 15, with Bengaluru and Istanbul being shortlisted as two of the potential venues for the event.

