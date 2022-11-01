Shubman Gill celebrated his call-up to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming New Zealand series with a blistering hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 quarter-final against Karnataka on Tuesday, November 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Opening the batting for Punjab, Gill had to negotiate a tough start which saw the side being reduced to 10-2 in the third over. He scored only one run off his first eight deliveries following a probing opening spell.

The youngster eventually found his rhythm as he scored consecutive boundaries to end the powerplay. He switched gears in the middle overs and reached his fifty off 30 deliveries. He found boundaries on a regular basis and converted his knock into a three-figure mark.

Gill brought up his maiden T20 hundred in the 18th over off Krishnappa Gowtham and bludgeoned the bowlers in the final set of overs. He hit four sixes off his final five deliveries before departing in the penultimate over.

He ended with 126 runs off 55 deliveries, a knock studded with 11 fours and nine sixes, and walked off to a standing ovation. His whirlwind innings propelled the side to a record total of 225-4 after 20 overs.

The Twitterati were more than delighted with the promising display by the Punjab-born batter. Here are some of the reactions:

Deep Prakash @cdeepprakash #SMAT22



36 runs in 13 balls (3 Sixes) against K. Gowtham

27 runs in 9 balls (3 Sixes) against J. Suchith #ShubmanGill scored 126 in 55 balls (11 Fours, 9 Sixes, 229.09 SR) against Karnataka in #QuarterFinal 36 runs in 13 balls (3 Sixes) against K. Gowtham27 runs in 9 balls (3 Sixes) against J. Suchith #SMAT22 #ShubmanGill scored 126 in 55 balls (11 Fours, 9 Sixes, 229.09 SR) against Karnataka in #QuarterFinal. 36 runs in 13 balls (3 Sixes) against K. Gowtham27 runs in 9 balls (3 Sixes) against J. Suchith

cricketgag @cricketgag

#Cricket Shubman Gill smashes 49 ball 100 in QF vs Karnataka. Nope Gill, we never asked you to prove your place in T20I. Shubman Gill smashes 49 ball 100 in QF vs Karnataka. Nope Gill, we never asked you to prove your place in T20I. #Cricket

Aby Siby @Aby_Siby



126 of just 55 balls with 11 fours and 9 sixes!



He was 40 of 27 at one point!



Last 28 balls - 86 runs at S/R of 307.14!!!



@lal__kal @IndianIdcf @KrishnaKRM Shubman Gill! What an innings in the quarter final! That too against one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.126 of just 55 balls with 11 fours and 9 sixes!He was 40 of 27 at one point!Last 28 balls - 86 runs at S/R of 307.14!!! Shubman Gill! What an innings in the quarter final! That too against one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.126 of just 55 balls with 11 fours and 9 sixes!He was 40 of 27 at one point!Last 28 balls - 86 runs at S/R of 307.14!!!@lal__kal @IndianIdcf @KrishnaKRM

swastik @KnighRider_17 Eden garden



And the love story continues... Shubman gillEden gardenAnd the love story continues... Shubman gill 💞 Eden garden And the love story continues...

Sarvesh @CricAspect



That is one way to celebrate your maiden T20 callup.



What a fabulous knock against one of the favourties of the tournament!



#smat2022 #SMAT

#CricketTwitter Splendid knock from Shubman Gill ends as he gets dismissed on 126(55), 4x11, 6x9.That is one way to celebrate your maiden T20 callup.What a fabulous knock against one of the favourties of the tournament! Splendid knock from Shubman Gill ends as he gets dismissed on 126(55), 4x11, 6x9.That is one way to celebrate your maiden T20 callup.What a fabulous knock against one of the favourties of the tournament!#smat2022 #SMAT #CricketTwitter

Kaushik @CricKaushik_ Big innings from Shubman Gill and a opposition like Karnataka which is hot favs to win the championship. Making a statment. Big innings from Shubman Gill and a opposition like Karnataka which is hot favs to win the championship. Making a statment.

Rohan 🏏 @Rohantweetss



Clutch player in a knockout game

You go boy



#ShubmanGill First T20 hundred at the Eden GardensClutch player in a knockout gameYou go boy First T20 hundred at the Eden GardensClutch player in a knockout gameYou go boy#ShubmanGill https://t.co/jUrxE2M4rQ

Prakash Jyoti @Thegreat_PJ30 @VerotCholi @ShubmanGill

after kohli and kl the most technically sound batsman i have ever seen in indian team @69popa_ and yet some will say he doesn't deserve a place t20iafter kohli and kl the most technically sound batsman i have ever seen in indian team @VerotCholi @ShubmanGill @69popa_ and yet some will say he doesn't deserve a place t20iafter kohli and kl the most technically sound batsman i have ever seen in indian team

ಆದಿತ್ಯ @Adityaaaaa10

Today scored a brilliant Ton against Karnataka with the strike rate of 200+!

made a strong statement that he is here to stay Yesterday got criticized for getting Maiden T20 call up against NZ ahead of Prithvi Shaw.Today scored a brilliant Ton against Karnataka with the strike rate of 200+! @ShubmanGill made a strong statement that he is here to stay Yesterday got criticized for getting Maiden T20 call up against NZ ahead of Prithvi Shaw.Today scored a brilliant Ton against Karnataka with the strike rate of 200+!@ShubmanGill made a strong statement that he is here to stay🔥 https://t.co/7qF2TWrhMA

Viz @Viz6767 Shubman Gill has managed to shut down the entire ICT community in less than 24 hours. Let's see if he can continue this against NZ. Shubman Gill has managed to shut down the entire ICT community in less than 24 hours. Let's see if he can continue this against NZ.

Shubman Gill going from strength to strength over the last 12 months

A very successful season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season set things rolling for Gill in white-ball cricket. He made a strong return to the Indian ODI outfit and staked his claim with successful tours of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe.

Following the success in national colors, he also had a successful county stint with Glamorgan as well. His consistency has rewarded him with a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I setup. He is set to feature in the tour of New Zealand with senior batters - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul being rested.

Will the youngster be an all-format player for India in the near future? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes