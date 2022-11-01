Create

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: "A big slap to everyone who trolled him yesterday" - Twitterati thrilled with Shubman Gill's maiden T20 hundred against Karnataka in quarter-final clash

By Gokul Nair
Modified Nov 01, 2022 01:09 PM IST
Shubman Gill
Shubman Gill stole the show at the Eden Gardens against Karnataka

Shubman Gill celebrated his call-up to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming New Zealand series with a blistering hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 quarter-final against Karnataka on Tuesday, November 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Opening the batting for Punjab, Gill had to negotiate a tough start which saw the side being reduced to 10-2 in the third over. He scored only one run off his first eight deliveries following a probing opening spell.

The youngster eventually found his rhythm as he scored consecutive boundaries to end the powerplay. He switched gears in the middle overs and reached his fifty off 30 deliveries. He found boundaries on a regular basis and converted his knock into a three-figure mark.

Gill brought up his maiden T20 hundred in the 18th over off Krishnappa Gowtham and bludgeoned the bowlers in the final set of overs. He hit four sixes off his final five deliveries before departing in the penultimate over.

He ended with 126 runs off 55 deliveries, a knock studded with 11 fours and nine sixes, and walked off to a standing ovation. His whirlwind innings propelled the side to a record total of 225-4 after 20 overs.

The Twitterati were more than delighted with the promising display by the Punjab-born batter. Here are some of the reactions:

💯 for @ShubmanGill! 👏 👏What a cracking knock this has been from the right-hander in the #QF1 of the #SyedMushtaqAliT20! 👌 👌 #KARvPUN | @mastercardindia Follow the match ▶️ bcci.tv/domestic/syed-… https://t.co/OaECrucM6g
#SMAT22 #ShubmanGill scored 126 in 55 balls (11 Fours, 9 Sixes, 229.09 SR) against Karnataka in #QuarterFinal. 36 runs in 13 balls (3 Sixes) against K. Gowtham27 runs in 9 balls (3 Sixes) against J. Suchith
What mind-blowing innings by Shubman Gill 126(55) (4×11)(9×6) . #smat2022
Shubman Gill smashes 49 ball 100 in QF vs Karnataka. Nope Gill, we never asked you to prove your place in T20I. #Cricket
Shubman Gill! What an innings in the quarter final! That too against one of the best bowling attacks in the tournament.126 of just 55 balls with 11 fours and 9 sixes!He was 40 of 27 at one point!Last 28 balls - 86 runs at S/R of 307.14!!!@lal__kal @IndianIdcf @KrishnaKRM
Shubman gill 💞 Eden garden And the love story continues...
Splendid knock from Shubman Gill ends as he gets dismissed on 126(55), 4x11, 6x9.That is one way to celebrate your maiden T20 callup.What a fabulous knock against one of the favourties of the tournament!#smat2022 #SMAT #CricketTwitter
Big innings from Shubman Gill and a opposition like Karnataka which is hot favs to win the championship. Making a statment.
@BCCIdomestic @ShubmanGill @mastercardindia A big slap to everyone who trolled him yesterday for being in t20 squad 🙌🤩
Fabulous Knock From @ShubmanGill 126 runs just 55 balls including 11 fours and 9 sixes with a 229 strike rate .Take a bow #ShubmanGill #SyedMushtaqAliT20 #BCCI
Unreal hitting from Shubman Gill.. 126 of 55 balls.. amazing knock #smat2022
First T20 hundred at the Eden GardensClutch player in a knockout gameYou go boy#ShubmanGill https://t.co/jUrxE2M4rQ
@VerotCholi @ShubmanGill @69popa_ and yet some will say he doesn't deserve a place t20iafter kohli and kl the most technically sound batsman i have ever seen in indian team
Yesterday got criticized for getting Maiden T20 call up against NZ ahead of Prithvi Shaw.Today scored a brilliant Ton against Karnataka with the strike rate of 200+!@ShubmanGill made a strong statement that he is here to stay🔥 https://t.co/7qF2TWrhMA
Shubman Gill has managed to shut down the entire ICT community in less than 24 hours. Let's see if he can continue this against NZ.

Shubman Gill going from strength to strength over the last 12 months

A very successful season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season set things rolling for Gill in white-ball cricket. He made a strong return to the Indian ODI outfit and staked his claim with successful tours of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe.

Following the success in national colors, he also had a successful county stint with Glamorgan as well. His consistency has rewarded him with a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I setup. He is set to feature in the tour of New Zealand with senior batters - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul being rested.

Will the youngster be an all-format player for India in the near future? Let us know what you think.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Quick Links

Edited by Samya Majumdar
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...