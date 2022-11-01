Shubman Gill celebrated his call-up to the Indian T20I side for the upcoming New Zealand series with a blistering hundred in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 quarter-final against Karnataka on Tuesday, November 1, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Opening the batting for Punjab, Gill had to negotiate a tough start which saw the side being reduced to 10-2 in the third over. He scored only one run off his first eight deliveries following a probing opening spell.
The youngster eventually found his rhythm as he scored consecutive boundaries to end the powerplay. He switched gears in the middle overs and reached his fifty off 30 deliveries. He found boundaries on a regular basis and converted his knock into a three-figure mark.
Gill brought up his maiden T20 hundred in the 18th over off Krishnappa Gowtham and bludgeoned the bowlers in the final set of overs. He hit four sixes off his final five deliveries before departing in the penultimate over.
He ended with 126 runs off 55 deliveries, a knock studded with 11 fours and nine sixes, and walked off to a standing ovation. His whirlwind innings propelled the side to a record total of 225-4 after 20 overs.
The Twitterati were more than delighted with the promising display by the Punjab-born batter. Here are some of the reactions:
Shubman Gill going from strength to strength over the last 12 months
A very successful season with the Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season set things rolling for Gill in white-ball cricket. He made a strong return to the Indian ODI outfit and staked his claim with successful tours of the Caribbean and Zimbabwe.
Following the success in national colors, he also had a successful county stint with Glamorgan as well. His consistency has rewarded him with a maiden call-up to the Indian T20I setup. He is set to feature in the tour of New Zealand with senior batters - Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul being rested.
Will the youngster be an all-format player for India in the near future? Let us know what you think.
