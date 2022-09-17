"Used to make us laugh all the time" - Sanath Jayasuriya on Harbhajan Singh

Sanath Jayasuriya and Harbhajan Singh were two of the most experienced pillars in the initial years of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. Both were genuine match-winners in their own right, but Jayasuriya has now gone on to reveal how the former Indian off-spinner used to entertain the dressing room.

In a high-pressure tournament like the IPL, it sometimes becomes important to keep the atmosphere in the dressing room light. Sanath Jayasuriya said that Harbhajan was an expert in making this possible as he used to crack hilarious jokes and make all his teammates laugh.

In a recent exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, here's what the Sri Lankan legend had to say about Harbhajan:

"Harbhajan Singh always used to come up with something (funny). He is a good human being and used to make us laugh all the time and keep the dressing room alive."

Batting with Sachin Tendulkar was relaxing: Sanath Jayasuriya

The IPL made many fans' dream come true by making superstars Sachin Tendulkar and Sanath Jayasuriya bat together for MI. The left-right duo complemented each other really well and have arguably been one of the most iconic opening pairs in IPL history.

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



Sachin Tendulkar made His IPL Debut



In Same match, Jayasuriya scored 114* (48) vs CSK



- This Is Highest Individual Score for MI

- This Is Fastest Century vs CSK

- 11 6s (This is most 6s for MI in an Inning)



MI chased 157 Target in just 13.5 overs #OnThisDay in 2008Sachin Tendulkar made His IPL DebutIn Same match, Jayasuriya scored 114* (48) vs CSK- This Is Highest Individual Score for MI- This Is Fastest Century vs CSK- 11 6s (This is most 6s for MI in an Inning)MI chased 157 Target in just 13.5 overs #OnThisDay in 2008Sachin Tendulkar made His IPL DebutIn Same match, Jayasuriya scored 114* (48) vs CSK 💥- This Is Highest Individual Score for MI - This Is Fastest Century vs CSK- 11 6s (This is most 6s for MI in an Inning)MI chased 157 Target in just 13.5 overs 😮 https://t.co/rLcGgCElBL

Jayasuriya spoke about how the Little Master used to help him in the middle by passing on some advice. He stated:

"Batting with Sachin was relaxing. He was calm and always came and told what to do. He had his plans so we spoke about what needed to be done to execute our way and win the match."

Jayasuriya didn't have the best of seasons in 2010 when he scored just 33 runs in four games to be eventually dropped. But that takes nothing away from the fact that he will be remembered as one of the biggest names in world cricket that represented the five-time IPL champions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far