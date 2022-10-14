[Watch] MS Dhoni sweats it out in the nets as he gears up to lead CSK in IPL 2023

Former India captain MS Dhoni was recently spotted toiling in the nets at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi, gearing up for his cricketing return.

A Twitter user shared a video on Friday, October 14, giving fans a glimpse of MS Dhoni's recent net session. The champion wicketkeeper-batter is likely to be seen in action in the forthcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) next year.

Chakri Dhoni @ChakriDhoni17 🤩 MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA MS Dhoni practicing at JSCA 💛🤩 https://t.co/Vjq7mQw2zQ

The previous edition of the cash-rich league proved to be a topsy-turvy one for MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Dhoni handed the captaincy reins to Ravindra Jadeja just days before the start of the season.

However, the all-rounder relinquished the position after leading the side for just eight games. Dhoni was reinstated as the skipper post Jadeja's resignation. The four-time champions had a forgettable campaign, finishing in the penultimate position with four wins from 14 fixtures.

MS Dhoni has confirmed his participation in IPL 2023

Much to the delight of his fans, Dhoni has confirmed that he will continue to be a part of the CSK side for IPL 2023. The Chennai-based franchise tweeted earlier this month to suggest that their skipper will play in front of their home crowd once again.

Notably, while speaking at the toss during IPL 2022, Dhoni expressed his desire to play at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium once again. The 41-year-old spoke about how it wouldn't be fair for the supporters if he retired without playing in front of the Chennai crown, considering his longstanding association with the team.

CSK have achieved tremendous success under Dhoni's leadership. While the veteran keeper retired from international cricket in August 2020, he continues to remain one of the top draws in the IPL.

With the next season of the IPL returning to its home-and-away format, CSK fans are expected to flock to the stadium in large numbers to cheer for their team.

