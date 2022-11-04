"When MS talks, you listen" - Twitterati react to Ravindra Jadeja potentially staying with CSK upon Dhoni's unrelenting faith

The subject of Ravindra Jadeja's future with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) has been the talk of the town since the franchise's disastrous Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign.

The all-rounder had a forgettable campaign after being axed from the captaincy duties midway through the tournament. He was also far from ideal across all three departments before injury ruled him out of the season.

Reports of Jadeja leaving the franchise have been rife with the player even removing all references tying him to CSK from his social media handles. Several sides have approached the four-time IPL champions over the prospect of a potential trade involving the all-rounder, but they have remained firm in their stance of keeping him among their ranks.

According to a report by the Times Of India on Friday, November 4, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has urged management to keep hold of the left-arm all-rounder at all costs. He believes that the all-rounder is irreplaceable at the No.7 slot and expects a formidable season from him, with CSK set to return to the Chepauk Stadium for the 2023 season.

Some fans fail to understand how the dynamic between Dhoni and Jadeja will work following the events that transpired in the previous season, while others believe that the bond between the duo supersedes all potential issues.

CSK set to release Adam Milne and Chris Jordan while retaining Ravindra Jadeja

Jadeja, who was the first-choice retention pick for the franchise ahead of the 2022 mega-auction, is currently on a contract worth ₹16 crore. If CSK choose to release him into the player's pool ahead of the upcoming IPL 2023 mini-auction in December, they will have an additional ₹16 crore in their purses.

However, the Super Kings are not looking to take that approach and will instead release the overseas duo of Adam Milne and Chris Jordan. The New Zealand pacer played in the first set of matches before being ruled out due to injury.

The England all-rounder, on the other hand, failed to make an impact as a death bowler for the side.

Will the all-rounder play for CSK in IPL 2023? Let us know what you think.

