Suresh Raina announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina announced his retirement on Tuesday, September 6, bringing an end to his IPL and domestic career.

Raina announced his international retirement on August 15, 2020, moments after MS Dhoni called time on his international career. The southpaw last featured in the IPL 2021 season for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). He was released by the franchise before the IPL 2022 auction where he went unsold.

Announcing his retirement on Twitter, Raina wrote:

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities."

Raina will go down as one of the best players in IPL history. Popularly known as 'Mr. IPL', the Uttar Pradesh-born cricketer is synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The left-handed batter has scored 5528 runs, including a hundred and 39 half-centuries, in 205 IPL games at an average of 32.52. He played a key role in CSK's title-winning campaigns in 2010, 2011, 2018, and 2021.

The decision will allow Raina to participate in overseas leagues as well as the Road Safety World Series for which he has already been confirmed.

"T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me" - Suresh Raina on his future aspirations

Raina, who believes that he still has two to three years of cricket left in him, spoke about his future aspirations. The veteran batter revealed that a few franchises have already contacted him, however, he is yet to take a final call.

Speaking to Dainik Jagran on Tuesday, Raina said:

"I want to continue playing cricket for two or three years. There are some exciting youngsters who are coming through the ranks of Uttar Pradesh cricket. I have already taken my No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA). I have informed BCCI secretary Jay Shah and vice-president Rajiv Shukla about my decision."

He added:

"I will play in the Road Safety Series. T20 franchises from South Africa, Sri Lanka and UAE have contacted me but I am yet to take any decision."

Raina will represent the India Legends in the Road Safety World Series, which will get underway on September 10 in Kanpur.

