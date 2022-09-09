“US Open” – Kapil Dev shares snapshot with MS Dhoni, picture goes viral

Legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, who captained India to their first ODI World Cup, has shared a picture on social media with the only skipper to win all three ICC titles, MS Dhoni, at the US Open on Thursday [September 8].

The two Indian cricket greats watched the quarterfinal fixture between rising tennis stars Carlos Alcaraz and Jannick Sinner at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Alcaraz won the five-set thriller in a match that lasted five hours and 15 minutes.

Kapil Dev captioned the picture simply, writing:

“US Open.”

The CSK skipper opted for a sky-blue T-shirt while Dev looked dapper in an all-black suit.

Dev played a vital role in helping tournament underdogs India lift their first World Cup in England in 1983. Dhoni, on the other hand, is the first-ever captain to win all three ICC titles on offer during his time, i.e., T20 World Cup (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

[WATCH] Dhoni remembered after Rishabh Pant misses run-out against Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka beat India by six wickets to enter the 2022 Asia Cup final on Tuesday [September 6]. The Men in Blue missed a couple of run-out opportunities off the penultimate ball of Arshdeep Singh’s over, with Sri Lanka requiring two runs off two balls.

Rishabh Pant initially took a shy at the striker's end but missed it after Dasun Shanaka failed to hit the ball. Arshdeep also collected the ball but could not hit the timber at the non-striker’s end as Sri Lanka completed two runs to cross the finish line.

Dhoni started trending on Twitter after the misses, with fans remembering his iconic run-out against Bangladesh during the T20 World Cup match in 2016. The former captain sprinted to the stumps to dismiss Mustafizur Rahman as India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with a one-run win.

Here’s the video:

Rohit Sharma and Co. were knocked out of the Asia Cup 2022 after consecutive defeats against Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super 4 stage of the tournament. They rounded off their Super four engagements with a comprehensive win over Afghanistan on September 8. Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play the final on Sunday [September 11].

Asia Cup 2022: "Kaash aaj Mahi stumps ke piche hota!"

