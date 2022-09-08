“There is no human who doesn’t have any weaknesses” - Aakash Chopra praises Suresh Raina for succeeding despite short ball woes

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra has praised Suresh Raina for producing impressive numbers at the international level despite his obvious shortcomings against the rising ball. Throwing his weight behind the recently retired cricketer, Chopra pointed out that there is no human without any weaknesses.

On Tuesday (September 6), Raina announced his retirement from all forms of cricket, two years after he quit the international scene. The 35-year-old took to his official Twitter handle and confirmed:

“It has been an absolute honour to represent my country & state UP. I would like to announce my retirement from all formats of Cricket. I would like to thank @BCCI, @UPCACricket, @ChennaiIPL, @ShuklaRajiv sir & all my fans for their support and unwavering faith in my abilities.”

While the left-hander scored over 5500 runs in one-dayers and had an impressive T20I career as well, he did not reach great heights in his Test career despite a century on debut. Admitting that his problems against the short ball hampered Raina’s progress in the traditional format, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“He had a short Test career. There were so many players that it was difficult to get into the Indian team. He had issues against the bouncer, which did come to the fore. But there is no human who doesn’t have any weaknesses.

Mithali Raj @M_Raj03 A true team man who celebrated his teammate's success as passionately as his own, a wonderful batter and a tremendous fielder filled with energy! Congratulations on a fabulous career, @ImRaina . Best wishes for the 2nd innings. A true team man who celebrated his teammate's success as passionately as his own, a wonderful batter and a tremendous fielder filled with energy! Congratulations on a fabulous career, @ImRaina. Best wishes for the 2nd innings. https://t.co/QE4pfgLeRa

"You get found out at the international level. Despite that, Raina scored over 5,500 ODI runs, was a gun T20I player and dominated IPL for 12-13 years. It’s commendable,” he added.

The former middle-order batter ended his T20I career with 1605 runs in 78 games at an impressive strike rate of 134.87. However, his Test career was restricted to 18 appearances in which he scored 768 runs at an average of 26.48 with one hundred and seven fifties.

“Used to run for a long distance, practice diving catches with two hands” - Chopra on Raina’s commitment

Praising the 35-year-old for his dedication and commitment, Chopra narrated an anecdote from his playing days. He revealed:

“When he you used to practice in Kanpur, he used to run for a long distance and practice diving catches with two hands. The ground was not that great and players’ skin could get scraped. But his commitment was ultimate.”

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra The legacy of Suresh Raina - one of the best of Indian cricket and the IPL!



The legacy of Suresh Raina - one of the best of Indian cricket and the IPL!https://t.co/sc0yh4EBdw

Apart from international cricket, Raina also smashed 5528 runs in 205 IPL matches at an average of 32.52 and a strike rate of 136.76. His numbers included one hundred and 39 fifties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Renin Wilben Albert