"1 Crore = 1 run"- Top 10 funny memes as SRH win their first match of IPL 2023 against PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) ended their two-match losing streak in IPL 2023 with a clinical eight-wicket victory against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Sunday (April 9). The game took place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. It was also the first loss for PBKS this season after winning their previous two games.

After being asked to bat first, PBKS reached 143/9 in 20 overs. Shikhar Dhawan (99* off 66 balls) was the lone ranger for them tonight. He waged a lone battle with his valiant knock and pushed his side to a respectable total.

He was agonizingly left stranded one run short of a well-deserved century in the end. Mayank Markande (4/15), Marco Jansen (2/16), and Umran Malik (2/32) starred for SRH in the bowling department.

In reply, SRH openers Harry Brook (13 off 14 balls) and Mayank Agarwal (21) could not give their side the desired start. PBKS pacers troubled both batters with the new ball. The duo walked back to the pavilion after failing to convert their starts.

Rahul Tripathi (74* off 48 balls) played a mature innings coming in at the No. 3 position to seal the chase for his side. He began cautiously and took time to settle at the crease. Once he got his eye in, Tripathi unleashed an array of strokes and hit a fluent half-century. Aiden Markram (37* off 21 balls) played the perfect foil to him as they took SRH home in 17.1 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, PBKS captain Dhawan reflected on the loss, saying:

"As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets back-to-back and fell short of a good total on this ground. And that's where we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score. It looked quite good but it was seaming a bit and it was swinging."

He added:

"(On his spinners) There was not much help over there but it was a good learning for us to analyze where we can get better and come back strong. I'm enjoying the captaincy. I have a very good team and a great bunch of boys. Just taking it day by day."

SRH will next face KKR at Eden Gardens on Friday, April 14.

