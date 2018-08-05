10 famous players you didn't know were once a part of Mumbai Indians

MI camp is known for its spin guns like Suchith, Markande, Tambe etc..

Mumbai Indians are one of the most reputed franchises in the cash-rich league. They are the first ever team to throne the Crown for the three times.

In their 11-year campaign, the men in blue have played 100+ players to wear the prestigious blue shirt. From the first skipper, Sachin Tendulkar to most successful captain Rohit Sharma, plenty of global stars have enrobed the Mumbai Indians neck shirt but only a few of them have managed to hold their seat in the Mumbai bus all the way.

Despite having many T20 stars in their setup, they failed to get going with some famous International stalwarts.

While most of the MI devotees would know that Robin Uthappa, Manish Pandey, Alex Hales, Herschelle Gibbs were once a part of this bay city franchise yet we have some more surprise picks that still gives you a wonderment when you come to know that they represented the Paltans in the past.

Here we look at ten international stars who were once a part of the bay-city franchise

#10 Ajinkya Rahane (2008-10)

The present captain of Rajasthan Royals played for MI in first three seasons of IPL. He was not considered as a prime opening batsman for Mumbai Indians because of the Sachin Tendulkar and some seasonal blistering Overseas batsmen.

The tenure with Mumbai Indians allowed him just 10 innings to play for his home franchise for which he has scored 148 runs. The Mumbai Indians management decided to leave him out of the structure in 2011 auctions. At that time at that time, Rahane was performing well in the Indian domestic circuit that got the eye of the Jaipur based franchise Rajasthan Royals.

Rahul Dravid was a coach cum player in the then Rajasthan Royals structure. He picked Rahane for the pink-city franchise for his wonderful domestic performance.

He was a 22-year-old when Dravid drew him into the side now he is an integral part of Rajasthan Royals and has become the captain in the absence of forbidden Australian batsman Steven Smith.

