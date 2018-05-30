Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
10 Indian cricketers who faded away after good starts

A look at the faded stars of Indian cricket.

Suraj Sree Ganesh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 30 May 2018, 13:01 IST
22.37K

Praveen Kumar has gradually declined as a bowler over the years.
Cricket is one of the most-played sports in the world and has become a part of millions of people's lives. It has seen many great cricketers and some not as great.

While many players have risen to fame through their consistency, there are some who could not maintain the consistency in their performances.

Here we will look at those faded stars who have been forgotten now.

#10 Rishi Dhawan

CRICKET-AUS-IND
Rishi Dhawan

Rishi Dhawan, the all-rounder from the mountainous regions of Himachal Pradesh was once considered as India's solution for a long-term all-rounder. However, after having two unimpressive seasons in the IPL, he has been overlooked by the cricket fraternity.

In the three ODIs and the single T20 game he played for India, he only scored 13 runs and took only two wickets at a very expensive economy rate of 8.50. He last played for India in 2016 against Australia.

Dhawan will have to revamp his fitness and also prove his worth in domestic tournaments in order to get a look-in by IPL franchises and also the selection committee in order to retrieve his lost fame.

Due to Dhawan's experience at the top level, he is the captain of his state Himachal Pradesh.

