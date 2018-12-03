10 Players you might not know played for Chennai Super Kings

Sunil Joseph FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 184 // 03 Dec 2018, 08:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings are one of the most successful T20 teams in the world. They have won the coveted IPL trophy three times and their list of accolades are endless. They even approach the auctions strategically with the key aim to retain their core each year.

Everyone remembers the players who made the team what it is today, but only very few will remember those talented players who remain a faded memory of CSK’s past. Here is a list of those 10 players you might not know played for Chennai Super Kings.

10. Tim Southee

Tim Southee

Tim Southee debuted in the Indian Premier League (IPL) by playing for the Chennai Super Kings in 2011. His stint with CSK wasn’t very good. He played 5 matches and picked up 4 wickets with a very poor average of 41.50 and an economy rate of 8.73. Due to his poor performances, he spent only a single season for the franchise and was released in 2012.

Post his release by CSK, he was picked up at the auctions by Rajasthan Royals in 2014 to bolster their bowling lineup. In his first season with the Royals, he played only 3 games and went wicketless.

Surprisingly, he was still retained by RR for the following season. Despite a lot of faith shown in him, he still struggled to find any form. He picked up just 6 wickets in 7 games. Finally, the Royals decided they’ve had enough and released him from his contract.

Following his release in 2016, Mumbai Indians were quick to pick him up at the auctions. This is where he got a chance to perform at his best alongside fellow New Zealand pacer - Mitchell McClenaghan.

In 2016, he played 11 games and scalped 9 wickets at an average of 36.55. It was with MI that he picked up his IPL best bowling figures of 24/3. Seeing his decent performances, Southee was given another chance by Mumbai Indians in 2017. This time he played second fiddle to Mitchell McClenaghan. He only played 3 games and picked up 3 wickets. He was released thereafter.

Royal Challengers Bangalore desperately in need of a death over specialist, placed their bets on Tim Southee. He again failed to deliver performing at his all-time worst. He picked only 5 wickets in 8 games at a very poor economy rate of 9.

Despite this, he was still retained by the Franchise for their 2019 season. It remains to be seen how he performs in the upcoming season.

1 / 10 NEXT