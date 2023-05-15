2 mistakes and 1 masterstroke by CSK in their IPL 2023 match vs KKR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tasted defeat in their final home league game of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), going down to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by six wickets on Sunday, May 14.

The Men in Yellow squandered an opportunity to move to the top of the IPL 2023 standings. They are currently placed second with 15 points from 13 matches, but the winner of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) clash could leapfrog them in the table.

The Super Kings' chances of finishing in the top two are now dependent on other results. It might be time for them to think about the changes they could make to their strategies going forward and reflect on their areas of improvement.

Here are two mistakes and one masterstroke made by CSK in their IPL 2023 match against KKR.

#3 Mistake - CSK's bowling in the middle overs was uncharacteristically inconsistent

Ravindra Jadeja bowled only two overs against KKR

CSK managed to prise out three wickets in the powerplay. At the end of the field restrictions, KKR were 46/3, giving the home spinners something to work with.

The Super Kings have made a habit out of choking oppositions in the middle-overs phase, but they were uncharacteristically inconsistent on Sunday. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh found it all too easy to rotate strike and find the odd boundary, keeping their side well in control of the chase.

While Moeen Ali was hit for five boundaries in his four-over spell, Ravindra Jadeja conceded two sixes in the three overs he bowled. Maheesh Theekshana wasn't too threatening and even Matheesha Pathirana, who was introduced slightly earlier than usual, couldn't provide a breakthrough.

The CSK spinners were often guilty of overpitching it against Rana and Rinku, who played the field expertly.

#2 Masterstroke - MS Dhoni set some smart fields in the powerplay

Deepak Chahar [seen in action against LSG] prised out three KKR batters in the powerplay

Speaking of fields, the Super Kings had an excellent powerplay in which they made early inroads. MS Dhoni set some smart fields as Deepak Chahar tempted the KKR batters into playing away from their bodies.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz was the first to go as he sliced a wide delivery from Chahar to a smartly positioned deep backward point. Venkatesh Iyer freed his arms to strike a couple of fours through the off-side, but his attempted slash off a slightly closer ball ended up in the hands of short third.

Jason Roy suffered a similar fate, with short third (or fly slip) coming into play once again. At the fall of Roy's wicket, KKR were well on the backfoot at 33/3.

It is also worth mentioning that Tushar Deshpande kept things tight from his end, barring the last delivery of his spell that went for six.

#1 Mistake - Ravindra Jadeja's terrible innings sucked away all momentum

Should either MS Dhoni or even Deepak Chahar bat ahead of Ravindra Jadeja?

Ravindra Jadeja has been woeful with the bat in IPL 2023 for CSK. The left-hander has always struggled to up the tempo against spin, but his attacking game against the pacers has also been a major problem this season.

Against KKR, Jadeja walked in to bat in the 11th over and had plenty of time to get his eye in. He never got going, though, hitting only one six in his 24-ball vigil at the crease. Even that maximum was off a terrible delivery from Suyash Sharma as the left-hander looked all at sea.

Jadeja's intent was also questionable. He didn't take any risks until the final three overs, and once he decided to find the boundary, he couldn't. Shivam Dube, who was at the other end, had too much on his plate.

CSK really shouldn't be okay with Jadeja batting the way he did in that situation. While MS Dhoni is equally vulnerable against the spinners, there's no excuse for the manner in which the all-rounder sucked all the momentum out of the innings.

