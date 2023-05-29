2 players who participated in IPL 2008 Final and are playing in IPL 2023 Final

The IPL 2023 Final is taking place right now at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where the Gujarat Titans (GT) are taking on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). It is the summit clash of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League. GT will aim to win their second consecutive title, while CSK will become five-time IPL champions if they emerge victorious tonight.

The BCCI launched the IPL back in the year 2008 to provide the young cricketers a stage to display their talent. The franchise-based competition attracted a lot of viewers as well, and right now, all the franchises are worth crores of rupees.

The Indian Premier League has been a grand success. One of the main reasons behind the tournament's popularity has been the fact that fans get to witness thrilling matches almost every night during the IPL seasons. Even the best players of the international arena have faltered in the IPL, whereas some lesser-known cricketers have made a name for themselves with their heroic performances.

The final match of every IPL season features the two best teams of the tournament. The IPL Final receives the highest viewership. Several top players missed out on a chance to feature in this grand contest, but here's a list of two cricketers who participated in the inaugural IPL Final back in 2008 and are playing in the IPL 2023 Final right now.

#1 MS Dhoni captained Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2008 Final and is leading CSK in IPL 2023 Final

MS Dhoni captained the Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural season (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

MS Dhoni won the toss in the IPL 2023 Final and elected to field first. While Dhoni walked out for the toss along with Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya earlier tonight, back on June 1, 2008, he came out for the coin toss along with the-then Rajasthan Royals skipper Shane Warne.

Dhoni played a decent cameo of 29 runs off 17 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in that game. He whacked one four and two sixes to help CSK post 163/5 on the board in 20 overs. It will be interesting to see how the Chennai Super Kings captain performs in his 11th IPL Final appearance tonight.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja won IPL 2008 and is playing in IPL 2023 Final

Ravindra Jadeja was a member of the Rajasthan Royals squad (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Ravindra Jadeja was a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing XI that won the IPL Final in 2008. Jadeja was picked by RR in the U-19 Draft. The all-rounder did not bowl a single over in that match, and later in the second innings, he got out for a golden duck.

Jadeja has played in multiple IPL Finals after that game. It will be interesting to see how the all-rounder performs in the IPL 2023 Final. Last Tuesday in Chennai, Jadeja bowled a match-winning spell for CSK against GT in Qualifier 1. CSK fans will hope that the all-rounder replicates the performances in the IPL 2023 Final.

